Heading 3

Ananya to Suhana: Celebs in slip dresses

                  pinkvilla 

Lubna
Khan

Nov 13, 2022

FASHION

Image: Taras Taraporvala

A satin slip dress is a wardrobe essential, and Alia Bhatt carries it off effortlessly.

Alia Bhatt

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Trust Janhvi Kapoor to make a basic black slip dress look sexy!

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

Mira Rajput turned up the glamour in this blue satin slip dress that is perfect for a date night!

Mira Rajput

Image: Aviraj Singh

Sobhita Dhulipala’s satin green slip dress is anything but basic! The sexy back detailing adds to the oomph of her entire look, and it is perfect for a glam evening.

Sobhita Dhulipala

Image: Rahul Jhangiani

Ananya Panday slays in this gorgeous blue satin slip dress.

Ananya Panday

Image: Janhvi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor rocked a corset slip dress, while Janhvi looked smoking hot in a body-hugging pink dress.

Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

Suhana Khan oozes sexiness in this gorgeous printed satin slip dress with a cowl neck.

Suhana Khan

Image: Mohit Varu

Shanaya Kapoor sizzles in this yellow backless satin slip dress with a thigh-high slit!

Shanaya Kapoor

Image: Trisha Sarang

From parties to glam events and date nights, Malaika Arora’s metallic slip dress is perfect for any fancy occasion.

Malaika Arora

Image: Prasad Naik

We’re loving this sexy satin slip dress that Sharvari opted for!

Sharvari Wagh

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here