Ananya to Suhana: Celebs in slip dresses
Lubna
Khan
Nov 13, 2022
FASHION
Image: Taras Taraporvala
A satin slip dress is a wardrobe essential, and Alia Bhatt carries it off effortlessly.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Trust Janhvi Kapoor to make a basic black slip dress look sexy!
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
Mira Rajput turned up the glamour in this blue satin slip dress that is perfect for a date night!
Image: Aviraj Singh
Sobhita Dhulipala’s satin green slip dress is anything but basic! The sexy back detailing adds to the oomph of her entire look, and it is perfect for a glam evening.
Image: Rahul Jhangiani
Ananya Panday slays in this gorgeous blue satin slip dress.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor
Khushi Kapoor rocked a corset slip dress, while Janhvi looked smoking hot in a body-hugging pink dress.
Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
Suhana Khan oozes sexiness in this gorgeous printed satin slip dress with a cowl neck.
Image: Mohit Varu
Shanaya Kapoor sizzles in this yellow backless satin slip dress with a thigh-high slit!
Image: Trisha Sarang
From parties to glam events and date nights, Malaika Arora’s metallic slip dress is perfect for any fancy occasion.
Image: Prasad Naik
We’re loving this sexy satin slip dress that Sharvari opted for!
