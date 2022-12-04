Heading 3

Ananya to Tara:
Actresses in cargo pants

                  pinkvilla 

Shefali Fernandes

DEC 04, 2022

FASHION

Source: Pinkvilla

Deepika Padukone wore a high-waisted Dries Van Noten camel flared pants.

Deepika Padukone

Source: Pinkvilla

Disha Patani picked out pink and grey pants with the military print on it and styled it with a white crop top.

Disha Patani

Source: Pinkvilla

Shanaya wore Bershka’s straight-fit cargo pants that had white vertical stripes on the black side whilst the tan brown on the other.

Shanaya Kapoor

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday wore a blue strapless crop corset top and high-rise baggy cargo pants from the clothing brand Polite Society.

Ananya Panday

Source: Pinkvilla

Janhvi Kapoor wore navy green cargo pants with a white crop top. 

Janhvi Kapoor

Source: Pinkvilla

Tara Sutaria wore maroon cargo pants from Blue Brew which had a high waist.

Tara Sutaria

Source: Pinkvilla

Kriti Sanon wore a pair of chic beige pants and styled it with a white tee which had mesh sleeves. 

Kriti Sanon

Source: Pinkvilla

Kareena Kapoor Khan wore olive green jogger pants and teamed it with a grey tee. 

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Source: Pinkvilla

Alia Bhatt wore olive green cargo pants with a matching jacket and paired it with an orange striped cropped t-shirt.

Alia Bhatt

Source: Pinkvilla

Shraddha Kapoor wore beige cargo pants and rocked a white ruched top with sheer sleeves.

Shraddha Kapoor

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here