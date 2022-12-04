Ananya to Tara:
Actresses in cargo pants
pinkvilla
Shefali Fernandes
DEC 04, 2022
FASHION
Source: Pinkvilla
Deepika Padukone wore a high-waisted Dries Van Noten camel flared pants.
Disha Patani picked out pink and grey pants with the military print on it and styled it with a white crop top.
Shanaya wore Bershka’s straight-fit cargo pants that had white vertical stripes on the black side whilst the tan brown on the other.
Source: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday wore a blue strapless crop corset top and high-rise baggy cargo pants from the clothing brand Polite Society.
Janhvi Kapoor wore navy green cargo pants with a white crop top.
Tara Sutaria wore maroon cargo pants from Blue Brew which had a high waist.
Kriti Sanon wore a pair of chic beige pants and styled it with a white tee which had mesh sleeves.
Kareena Kapoor Khan wore olive green jogger pants and teamed it with a grey tee.
Alia Bhatt wore olive green cargo pants with a matching jacket and paired it with an orange striped cropped t-shirt.
Shraddha Kapoor wore beige cargo pants and rocked a white ruched top with sheer sleeves.
