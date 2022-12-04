Heading 3

Angelina Jolie's best black dresses

Surabhi Redkar

DEC 04, 2022

FASHION

Image: Getty Images

Strapless Gown

This red carpet look by Angelina Jolie is probably one of her most famous ones and the actress manages to make it look even more stunning with her pose

Image: Getty Images

Angelina looked absolutely stunning at the Maleficent premiere as she wore this glittery strapless black dress

Maleficent Look

Image: Getty Images

This black one-shoulder gown worn by Angelina is one of her best looks and the actress makes it look perfect for a red carpet look

One-Shoulder Gown

Image: Getty Images

For one of her red carpet appearances, Angelina Jolie wore this strapless velvet gown and looked like an absolute diva

Velvet Gown

Image: Getty Images

Angelina Jolie does not like to overdo stuff when it comes to fashion and this look by the actress sporting a simple black dress is effortlessly stylish

Simple Look

Image: Getty Images

Angelina Jolie showed off her stunning outfit choice once again during one of her movie premieres and looked beyond amazing

Chic Look

Image: Getty Images

Angelina Jolie rocked a gorgeous black leather dress for one of her appearances and made it look every bit of gorgeous

Leather Dress

Image: Getty Images

This black dress worn by Angelina Jolie is particularly a special one given how amazing the black sleeves look

Lace Sleeves

Image: Getty Images

Angelina Jolie loves to stick by classic choices and this black dress is a great example of that

Classic Style

Image: Getty Images

Angelina Jolie rocked this stunning black dress for Comic-Con and flaunted her tattoos in the same

Comic-Con Ready

