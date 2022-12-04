Angelina Jolie's best black dresses
Surabhi Redkar
DEC 04, 2022
FASHION
Image: Getty Images
Strapless Gown
This red carpet look by Angelina Jolie is probably one of her most famous ones and the actress manages to make it look even more stunning with her pose
Image: Getty Images
Angelina looked absolutely stunning at the Maleficent premiere as she wore this glittery strapless black dress
Maleficent Look
Image: Getty Images
This black one-shoulder gown worn by Angelina is one of her best looks and the actress makes it look perfect for a red carpet look
One-Shoulder Gown
Image: Getty Images
For one of her red carpet appearances, Angelina Jolie wore this strapless velvet gown and looked like an absolute diva
Velvet Gown
Image: Getty Images
Angelina Jolie does not like to overdo stuff when it comes to fashion and this look by the actress sporting a simple black dress is effortlessly stylish
Simple Look
Image: Getty Images
Angelina Jolie showed off her stunning outfit choice once again during one of her movie premieres and looked beyond amazing
Chic Look
Image: Getty Images
Angelina Jolie rocked a gorgeous black leather dress for one of her appearances and made it look every bit of gorgeous
Leather Dress
Image: Getty Images
This black dress worn by Angelina Jolie is particularly a special one given how amazing the black sleeves look
Lace Sleeves
Image: Getty Images
Angelina Jolie loves to stick by classic choices and this black dress is a great example of that
Classic Style
Image: Getty Images
Angelina Jolie rocked this stunning black dress for Comic-Con and flaunted her tattoos in the same
Comic-Con Ready
