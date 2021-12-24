Anil Kapoor’s style statements
All-black
During his visit to Germany, the actor wore a black long coat with a black T-shirt inside and a dark midnight blue muffler
Video: Anil Kapoor Instagram
Went all voguish
The actor went for a voguish look, sporting a long shirt under a cream suit and white shoes
Image: Anil Kapoor Instagram
Style with comfort
The actor donned a white shirt and blue jeans for his Alibaug trip
Image: Anil Kapoor Instagram
Winter outfit
The actor donned a navy blue round-neck sweater, blue denim pants and a grey overcoat, giving winter wear goals
Image: Anil Kapoor Instagram
Ageing in reverse
The actor looked suave and incredibly young in a blue blazer, black jeans and slick sneakers
Image: Anil Kapoor Instagram
The Nayak actor looked dashing and sleek in an elegant navy blue ensemble
Three-piece suit
Image: Anil Kapoor Instagram
The actor looked incredibly stylish with a blazer under a checkered loose jacket and a black tee
Double jacket statement
Image: Anil Kapoor Instagram
The actor shared some monochromatic photos, donning a T-shirt, jeans, a smart jacket, and finishing his appearance with a pair of sunglasses
Monochrome
Image: Anil Kapoor Instagram
The actor looked chic, sporting a grey tee, a light blue blazer and slim denims with white sneakers
Chic and effortless
Image: Anil Kapoor Instagram
