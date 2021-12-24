Anil Kapoor’s style statements

All-black

During his visit to Germany, the actor wore a black long coat with a black T-shirt inside and a dark midnight blue muffler

Went all voguish

The actor went for a voguish look, sporting a long shirt under a cream suit and white shoes

Style with comfort

The actor donned a white shirt and blue jeans for his Alibaug trip

Winter outfit

The actor donned a navy blue round-neck sweater, blue denim pants and a grey overcoat, giving winter wear goals

Ageing in reverse

The actor looked suave and incredibly young in a blue blazer, black jeans and slick sneakers

The Nayak actor looked dashing and sleek in an elegant navy blue ensemble

Three-piece suit

The actor looked incredibly stylish with a blazer under a checkered loose jacket and a black tee

Double jacket statement

The actor shared some monochromatic photos, donning a T-shirt, jeans, a smart jacket, and finishing his appearance with a pair of sunglasses

Monochrome

The actor looked chic, sporting a grey tee, a light blue blazer and slim denims with white sneakers

Chic and effortless

