Anita Hassanandani’s glam PICS
pinkvilla
Arushi Srivastava
Fashion
FEB 28, 2023
Video Source- Anita Hassanandani Instagram
The actress looks marvellous in a pink colour shimmery and high slit ruffle dress
Slit ruffled dress
Image Source- Anita Hassanandani Instagram
The actress has got the perfect party look with a black sequin work dress and red lipstick
Sequin babe
Gurmeet, Debina's mushy moments
Hina Khan’s must have 10sunglasses
Image Source- Anita Hassanandani Instagram
Anita Hassanandani looks like a princess in an icy blue off shoulder ruffle gown and pearl earring
Off shoulder dress
Image Source- Anita Hassanandani Instagram
The Naagin actress has donned a cool and comfy beack look with a blue flared top and denim shorts paired with some jewels
Stylish beach look
Image Source- Anita Hassanandani Instagra
The actress is acing her Sunday brunch look as she wore an all over print kaftan dress
Kaftan style dress
Image Source- Anita Hassanandani Instagram
Anita Hassanandani is making her fans go gaga over her style as she wore an off shoulder dress with mirror work belt and fringe borders
Fringed dress
Image Source- Anita Hassanandani Instagram
The actress is a sight to behold in the beautiful red ruffle design saree and traditional choker necklace
Ruffle saree
Image Source- Anita Hassanandani Instagram
The actress looks stylish in an orange straight fit dress paired with a balloon sleeves crop shirt
Straight fit dress
Image Source- Anita Hassanandani Instagram
Kkavyanjali fame is looking top notch in a red embellished and tie up design kurta
Embellished kurta
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.