Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Shruti Mehta 

Fashion

JUly 1, 2023

Anita Hassanandani’s splendid style 

Image: Anita Hassanandani’s Instagram 
 

The Idhar Udhar Season 2 debutante looks regal in this peach Anarkali. The Kundan neckpiece and emerald ring are eye-catching 

Plush peach 


Anita has put the heat to shame in this blue ruffle top and floral bikini bottom as she basks in the glow of the sunset 

Beach burst 

Image: Anita Hassanandani’s Instagram 

Image: Anita Hassanandani’s Instagram 

The talented artist is oozing comfort and radiance in this mustard yellow ensemble. The multi-colored choker is the highlight 

Yellow glow 

Image: Anita Hassanandani’s Instagram 

Ombre ooze 

The Kavyanjali protagonist has captured the attention of her fans in this soft peach and pink ombre saree paired with a matching blouse

Image: Anita Hassanandani’s Instagram 

The Veera Kannadiga heroine looks like a goofball of warmth and energy in this green attire with paisley prints 

Paisley pride 

Image: Anita Hassanandani’s Instagram 

The diva looks breathtaking in this wine ensemble with on-point accessorizing as she prepares for the Naagin shoot 

 Shoot diaries 

Image: Anita Hassanandani’s Instagram 

The Nach Baliye 9 runner-up is swaying hearts in this white saree paired with an off-shoulder sequin blouse. The diamond and emerald choker is the highlight 

White whirl 

Image: Anita Hassanandani’s Instagram 

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein diva looks dazzling in this one-shoulder ruffle gown. Wavy hair and big pearl drops complete her look 

Charming smile 

Image: Anita Hassanandani’s Instagram 

Hassanandani has captured the attention of her fans with this printed saree teamed up with a sizzling black top 

Saree sizzle 

Image: Anita Hassanandani’s Instagram 

The cool mom knows to balance class and comfort equally! She looks casual yet chic in this dark blue ruffle top paired with shorts 

 Cool casuals 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here