pinkvilla
Shruti Mehta
Fashion
JUly 1, 2023
Anita Hassanandani’s splendid style
Image: Anita Hassanandani’s Instagram
The Idhar Udhar Season 2 debutante looks regal in this peach Anarkali. The Kundan neckpiece and emerald ring are eye-catching
Plush peach
Anita has put the heat to shame in this blue ruffle top and floral bikini bottom as she basks in the glow of the sunset
Beach burst
Image: Anita Hassanandani’s Instagram
Image: Anita Hassanandani’s Instagram
The talented artist is oozing comfort and radiance in this mustard yellow ensemble. The multi-colored choker is the highlight
Yellow glow
Image: Anita Hassanandani’s Instagram
Ombre ooze
The Kavyanjali protagonist has captured the attention of her fans in this soft peach and pink ombre saree paired with a matching blouse
Image: Anita Hassanandani’s Instagram
The Veera Kannadiga heroine looks like a goofball of warmth and energy in this green attire with paisley prints
Paisley pride
Image: Anita Hassanandani’s Instagram
The diva looks breathtaking in this wine ensemble with on-point accessorizing as she prepares for the Naagin shoot
Shoot diaries
Image: Anita Hassanandani’s Instagram
The Nach Baliye 9 runner-up is swaying hearts in this white saree paired with an off-shoulder sequin blouse. The diamond and emerald choker is the highlight
White whirl
Image: Anita Hassanandani’s Instagram
The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein diva looks dazzling in this one-shoulder ruffle gown. Wavy hair and big pearl drops complete her look
Charming smile
Image: Anita Hassanandani’s Instagram
Hassanandani has captured the attention of her fans with this printed saree teamed up with a sizzling black top
Saree sizzle
Image: Anita Hassanandani’s Instagram
The cool mom knows to balance class and comfort equally! She looks casual yet chic in this dark blue ruffle top paired with shorts
Cool casuals
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.