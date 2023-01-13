Heading 3

Ankita Lokhande
in gorgeous sarees

                  pinkvilla 

Arushi Srivastava

JAN 13, 2023

FASHION

Video Source - Ankita Lokhande Instagram

The actress is offering a glimpse of her spectacular fashion sense as she wore a dual shade printed saree

Dual shade printed saree

Image Source - Ankita Lokhande Instagram

The actress has added the royal touch to her look with a heavily embellished blouse and designer saree

Embellished saree 

Image Source - Ankita Lokhande Instagram

The actress looks simply elegant in a white plain saree and paired it with a heavy work kundan necklace

Embroidery work saree 

Image Source - Ankita Lokhande Instagram

The actress looks fashionable in a pastel green saree with a golden border and she paired it with a statement neckpiece

Pastel shades 

Image Source - Ankita Lokhande Instagram

The actress has sported the showstopper look with a black silk saree with heavy silver work on it

Vogue black silk saree 

Image Source - Ankita Lokhande Instagram

Ankita Lokhande looks delightful in a blue self-work saree with a stone work choker neckpiece and bangles

Royal blue 

Image Source - Ankita Lokhande Instagram

The Pavitra Rishta fame looks stunning in a floral and striped multi-shade designer saree paired with a strappy blouse

The glamorous look 

Image Source - Ankita Lokhande Instagram

The actress is at the top of her fashion game as she wore a pleated red saree along with a sequin work blouse

Gorgeous in red 

Video Source - Ankita Lokhande Instagram

The Baaghi 3 fame looks mesmerizing as she danced in a simple yellow saree in her vanity van

Dancing in plain saree

