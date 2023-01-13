Ankita Lokhande
in gorgeous sarees
pinkvilla
Arushi Srivastava
JAN 13, 2023
FASHION
Video Source - Ankita Lokhande Instagram
The actress is offering a glimpse of her spectacular fashion sense as she wore a dual shade printed saree
Dual shade printed saree
Image Source - Ankita Lokhande Instagram
The actress has added the royal touch to her look with a heavily embellished blouse and designer saree
Embellished saree
Image Source - Ankita Lokhande Instagram
The actress looks simply elegant in a white plain saree and paired it with a heavy work kundan necklace
Embroidery work saree
Image Source - Ankita Lokhande Instagram
The actress looks fashionable in a pastel green saree with a golden border and she paired it with a statement neckpiece
Pastel shades
Image Source - Ankita Lokhande Instagram
The actress has sported the showstopper look with a black silk saree with heavy silver work on it
Vogue black silk saree
Image Source - Ankita Lokhande Instagram
Ankita Lokhande looks delightful in a blue self-work saree with a stone work choker neckpiece and bangles
Royal blue
Image Source - Ankita Lokhande Instagram
The Pavitra Rishta fame looks stunning in a floral and striped multi-shade designer saree paired with a strappy blouse
The glamorous look
Image Source - Ankita Lokhande Instagram
The actress is at the top of her fashion game as she wore a pleated red saree along with a sequin work blouse
Gorgeous in red
Video Source - Ankita Lokhande Instagram
The Baaghi 3 fame looks mesmerizing as she danced in a simple yellow saree in her vanity van
Dancing in plain saree
