Ankita Lokhande
in short dresses

Arushi Srivastava

JAN 8, 2023

FASHION

Image source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram

Pavitra Rishta fame Ankita Lokhande aced new year party look in a black pullover and golden short dress

Shimmery gold dress 

Image source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram

The actress sported a vintage look with a bright velvety red dress with floral detailing

Bold red 

Image source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram

Ankita Lokhande looks gorgeous in a short and petite blue printed dress with puffy sleeves

Puffy short dress 

Image source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram

Telly actress looks chic in a white v-neck short dress as she twinned with husband Vicky Jain in white

Twinning in white 

Image source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram

The actress had worn a maroon geometric print short dress with net detailing at the bottom part

Geometric prints 

Image source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram

If you are confused about your last minute party dress, then go for a simple black dress like Ankita Lokhande

Little black dress 

Image source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram

The actress looked stylish in bodycon red dress 

Christmas look 

Image source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram

The actress looks like a diva in vertical print short and stylish dress 

Printed dress

Image source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram

Ankita Lokhande looks sizzling in a multicolored floral dress paired with lemon green sandals

Multicolored dress 

Image source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram

The actress is flaunting her toned physique in the bodycon blue dress with white heels

Wrap dress 

