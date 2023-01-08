Ankita Lokhande
in short dresses
Arushi Srivastava
JAN 8, 2023
FASHION
Image source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram
Pavitra Rishta fame Ankita Lokhande aced new year party look in a black pullover and golden short dress
Shimmery gold dress
Image source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram
The actress sported a vintage look with a bright velvety red dress with floral detailing
Bold red
Image source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram
Ankita Lokhande looks gorgeous in a short and petite blue printed dress with puffy sleeves
Puffy short dress
Image source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram
Telly actress looks chic in a white v-neck short dress as she twinned with husband Vicky Jain in white
Twinning in white
Image source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram
The actress had worn a maroon geometric print short dress with net detailing at the bottom part
Geometric prints
Image source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram
If you are confused about your last minute party dress, then go for a simple black dress like Ankita Lokhande
Little black dress
Image source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram
The actress looked stylish in bodycon red dress
Christmas look
Image source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram
The actress looks like a diva in vertical print short and stylish dress
Printed dress
Image source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram
Ankita Lokhande looks sizzling in a multicolored floral dress paired with lemon green sandals
Multicolored dress
Image source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram
The actress is flaunting her toned physique in the bodycon blue dress with white heels
Wrap dress
