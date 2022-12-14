Heading 3

Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain: Stylish duo 

Red hot look 

Ankita and Vicky give retro vibes in this red and white look

Ankita Lokhande looks like an 80s heroine in this zebra print coordinates while Vicky compliments her in a satin shirt and pant

Go Vintage 

The layered gown worn by Ankita with soft makeup is a sight to behold. Vicky looks stylish in the striped suit

Twin like pro 

Get the best couple look for your beachy holidays like Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Beach Vacay in style 

Ankita Lokhande sizzles in this shimmery gown and Vicky looks suave in a black three-piece suit 

Glam couple

The off-white saree with golden border, heavy jewels and that smile accentuates Ankita’s beauty

Lost in love 

Ankita Lokhande in a brown cut out dress is a hot mess while husband Vicky can’t take his eyes off her

Hot Mess 

The black silk saree with silver border, diamond jewellery is perfect for a festive occasion. Vicky, on the other hand, kept it simple in a kurta pyjama

Ethnic style 

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain ace winter fashion in these spunky and comfortable sweatshirts 

Winter fashion

The backless gown donned by Ankita is a must-have for a romantic getaway. Vicky is in his element in black and white pullovers paired with matching pants

Romantic Date Look 

