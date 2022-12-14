Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain: Stylish duo
Arushi Srivastava
DEC 14, 2022
FASHION
Image source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram
Red hot look
Ankita and Vicky give retro vibes in this red and white look
Image source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram
Ankita Lokhande looks like an 80s heroine in this zebra print coordinates while Vicky compliments her in a satin shirt and pant
Go Vintage
Image source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram
The layered gown worn by Ankita with soft makeup is a sight to behold. Vicky looks stylish in the striped suit
Twin like pro
Image source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram
Get the best couple look for your beachy holidays like Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain
Beach Vacay in style
Image source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram
Ankita Lokhande sizzles in this shimmery gown and Vicky looks suave in a black three-piece suit
Glam couple
Image source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram
The off-white saree with golden border, heavy jewels and that smile accentuates Ankita’s beauty
Lost in love
Image source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram
Ankita Lokhande in a brown cut out dress is a hot mess while husband Vicky can’t take his eyes off her
Hot Mess
Image source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram
The black silk saree with silver border, diamond jewellery is perfect for a festive occasion. Vicky, on the other hand, kept it simple in a kurta pyjama
Ethnic style
Image source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain ace winter fashion in these spunky and comfortable sweatshirts
Winter fashion
Image source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram
The backless gown donned by Ankita is a must-have for a romantic getaway. Vicky is in his element in black and white pullovers paired with matching pants
Romantic Date Look
