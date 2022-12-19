Heading 3

Ankita Lokhande’s
ethnic style

                  pinkvilla 

Pramila Mandal

DEC 19, 2022

FASHION

Image source: Ankita Lokhande Instagram

Gorgeous in red

Ankita Lokhande has mastered her style game, and her stunning picture in a gorgeous polka-printed red saree proves it!

Image source: Ankita Lokhande Instagram

Ankita has a special corner for ethnic outfits in her heart, and her look in this pretty dark green ethnic suit is commendable!

Desi Kudi

Image source: Ankita Lokhande Instagram

Gazing her in this floral printed saree is a pretty sight, and we can't get enough! Here, this diva surely nailed her ethnic look

Floral love

Image source: Ankita Lokhande Instagram

Sarees are her first love! Ankita looks gorgeous in a red pleated saree that is a perfect getaway for any event

Saree Girl

Video source: Ankita Lokhande Instagram

Ankita defines elegance and fashion altogether as she grooves in a pretty pink Anarkali suit

Ravishing in pink

Image source: Ankita Lokhande Instagram

Ankita looks astonishing in literally every attire but a nauvari saree brings out the best in her!

Exudes elegance

Image source: Ankita Lokhande Instagram

Seen here is a no-error look and Ankita looks busy serving fashion goals as she decked up in a black printed saree

Sartorial delight

Video source: Ankita Lokhande Instagram

Clad in this yellow Anarkali, Ankita looks like a ray of sunshine as she poses in it

Dreamy

Image source: Ankita Lokhande Instagram

This diva shows us how to steal the limelight and looks beautiful as she shines in this polka-printed six-yard

Incredibly slaying 

Image source: Ankita Lokhande Instagram

In case if you think sarees are cliche, look at Ankita making a strong case as she decks up in a heavily red embellished saree

Dazzling

