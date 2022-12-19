Ankita Lokhande’s
ethnic style
Pramila Mandal
DEC 19, 2022
Image source: Ankita Lokhande Instagram
Gorgeous in red
Ankita Lokhande has mastered her style game, and her stunning picture in a gorgeous polka-printed red saree proves it!
Image source: Ankita Lokhande Instagram
Ankita has a special corner for ethnic outfits in her heart, and her look in this pretty dark green ethnic suit is commendable!
Desi Kudi
Image source: Ankita Lokhande Instagram
Gazing her in this floral printed saree is a pretty sight, and we can't get enough! Here, this diva surely nailed her ethnic look
Floral love
Image source: Ankita Lokhande Instagram
Sarees are her first love! Ankita looks gorgeous in a red pleated saree that is a perfect getaway for any event
Saree Girl
Video source: Ankita Lokhande Instagram
Ankita defines elegance and fashion altogether as she grooves in a pretty pink Anarkali suit
Ravishing in pink
Image source: Ankita Lokhande Instagram
Ankita looks astonishing in literally every attire but a nauvari saree brings out the best in her!
Exudes elegance
Image source: Ankita Lokhande Instagram
Seen here is a no-error look and Ankita looks busy serving fashion goals as she decked up in a black printed saree
Sartorial delight
Video source: Ankita Lokhande Instagram
Clad in this yellow Anarkali, Ankita looks like a ray of sunshine as she poses in it
Dreamy
Image source: Ankita Lokhande Instagram
This diva shows us how to steal the limelight and looks beautiful as she shines in this polka-printed six-yard
Incredibly slaying
Image source: Ankita Lokhande Instagram
In case if you think sarees are cliche, look at Ankita making a strong case as she decks up in a heavily red embellished saree
Dazzling
