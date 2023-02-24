Heading 3

Ankita Lokhande's Festive Looks

Arpita Sarkar

Fashion

FEB 24, 2023

Video Source: Ankita Lokhande Instagram

Ankita Lokhane is looking beautiful in red saree on the auspicious day 

Mahashivratri

Video Source: Ankita Lokhande Instagram 

Ankita Lokhande is a festive queen as she wears this red and golden saree along with heavy jewelry 

Video Source: Ankita Lokhande Instagram

Ankita Lokhande is looking stunning in this yellow saree

Yellow Delight

Image: Ankita Lokhande Instagram

Ankita Lokhande wore an orange floral printed saree and celebrated Karva Chauth with her hubby

Karva Chauth

Image: Ankita Lokhande Instagram

Ankita Lokhande looks oh-so-beautiful in this Marathi attire 

Beauty Queen

Image: Ankita Lokhande Instagram

Ankita Lokhande looks absolutely exquisite in this beige and pale pink saree while posing with her husband

Ganapati Puja

Image: Ankita Lokhande Instagram

We cannot take our eyes off Ankita as she stuns this white saree with contrasting jewelry

Diva Look

Image: Ankita Lokhande Instagram 

Ankita Lokhande’s look in this red saree and messy hair sets the festive mood

Raksha Bandhan

Image: Ankita Lokhande Instagram 

Ankita Lokhande never goes out of style and she proves this by wearing this black and silver saree

Gorgeous Lady

