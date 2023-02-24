Ankita Lokhande's Festive Looks
Arpita Sarkar
Fashion
FEB 24, 2023
Video Source: Ankita Lokhande Instagram
Ankita Lokhane is looking beautiful in red saree on the auspicious day
Mahashivratri
Video Source: Ankita Lokhande Instagram
Ankita Lokhande is a festive queen as she wears this red and golden saree along with heavy jewelry
Video Source: Ankita Lokhande Instagram
Ankita Lokhande is looking stunning in this yellow saree
Yellow Delight
Image: Ankita Lokhande Instagram
Ankita Lokhande wore an orange floral printed saree and celebrated Karva Chauth with her hubby
Karva Chauth
Image: Ankita Lokhande Instagram
Ankita Lokhande looks oh-so-beautiful in this Marathi attire
Beauty Queen
Image: Ankita Lokhande Instagram
Ankita Lokhande looks absolutely exquisite in this beige and pale pink saree while posing with her husband
Ganapati Puja
Image: Ankita Lokhande Instagram
We cannot take our eyes off Ankita as she stuns this white saree with contrasting jewelry
Diva Look
Image: Ankita Lokhande Instagram
Ankita Lokhande’s look in this red saree and messy hair sets the festive mood
Raksha Bandhan
Image: Ankita Lokhande Instagram
Ankita Lokhande never goes out of style and she proves this by wearing this black and silver saree
Gorgeous Lady
