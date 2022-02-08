Fashion
FEB 08, 2022
Ankita Lokhande’s silk saree collection
Royal affair
If you are someone who has closely followed Ankita Lokhande's style, you will know that she has an affinity for regal silk sarees
Image: Ankita Lokhande Jain Instagram
The actress has a wide collection of Banarasi sarees, right from breathtaking blue to gorgeous green, adorned with heavy border and zari work
Image: Ankita Lokhande Jain Instagram
Radiant look
But for we feel Ankita looks the prettiest, when she channels her inner Marathi Mulgi like in this yellow saree that came with gold and red embroidered patti border
Image: Ankita Lokhande Jain Instagram
Marathi bride
We loved the way she infused an element of modernity by pairing her printed organza silk saree with a strappy green, square-neckline blouse
Image: Ankita Lokhande Jain Instagram
Green drape with golden border
This time around, she went for an orange-pink-shaded saree that came with a gold-patti border styled with a matching blouse
Image: Ankita Lokhande Jain Instagram
Breathtakingly gorgeous
The actress wore a reddish-pink saree that came with a broad golden border and teamed it with a plain blouse and matching dupatta
Image: Ankita Lokhande Jain Instagram
A vision to behold
Trust Ankita to ace a traditional look with absolute elan, here she wore a red saree adorned with gold prints and embroidered border and styled it with a matching blouse
Image: Ankita Lokhande Jain Instagram
Regal red
The diva wore a baby pink, polka-dotted saree, lined with a golden border and paired it with a matching blouse
Image: Ankita Lokhande Jain Instagram
Pretty pink silk saree
For Mahalaxmi puja, the beauty opted for a maroon-hued silk saree that came with a striking gold border and amped up her look with a dainty bajubandh
Image: Ankita Lokhande Jain Instagram
Festive vibes
