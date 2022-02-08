Fashion

Ankita Lokhande’s silk saree collection

Royal affair

If you are someone who has closely followed Ankita Lokhande's style, you will know that she has an affinity for regal silk sarees

Image: Ankita Lokhande Jain Instagram

The actress has a wide collection of Banarasi sarees, right from breathtaking blue to gorgeous green, adorned with heavy border and zari work

Image: Ankita Lokhande Jain Instagram

Radiant look

But for we feel Ankita looks the prettiest, when she channels her inner Marathi Mulgi like in this yellow saree that came with gold and red embroidered patti border

Image: Ankita Lokhande Jain Instagram

Marathi bride

We loved the way she infused an element of modernity by pairing her printed organza silk saree with a strappy green, square-neckline blouse

Image: Ankita Lokhande Jain Instagram

Green drape with golden border

This time around, she went for an orange-pink-shaded saree that came with a gold-patti border styled with a matching blouse

Image: Ankita Lokhande Jain Instagram

Breathtakingly gorgeous

The actress wore a reddish-pink saree that came with a broad golden border and teamed it with a plain blouse and matching dupatta

Image: Ankita Lokhande Jain Instagram

 A vision to behold

Trust Ankita to ace a traditional look with absolute elan, here she wore a red saree adorned with gold prints and embroidered border and styled it with a matching blouse

Image: Ankita Lokhande Jain Instagram

Regal red

The diva wore a baby pink, polka-dotted saree, lined with a golden border and paired it with a matching blouse

Image: Ankita Lokhande Jain Instagram

Pretty pink silk saree

For Mahalaxmi puja, the beauty opted for a maroon-hued silk saree that came with a striking gold border and amped up her look with a dainty bajubandh

Image: Ankita Lokhande Jain Instagram

Festive vibes 

