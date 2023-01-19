Heading 3

Ankita Lokhande’s winter diaries

                  pinkvilla 

Arushi Srivastava

FASHION

JAN 19, 2023

Video Source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram

The actress is seen enjoying the snowy weather wearing a blue puffer jacket with denims and boots

Blue puffer jacket 

Video Source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain replicated the iconic train scene from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in loose pants and sweatshirt

Comfy sweatpants

Nikki Tamboli’s stunning black outfits 

Palak Tiwari inspired snazzy crop tops

Video Source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram

Pavitra Rishta actress looks stylish and snug in an oversized white puffer jacket, paired with a knit cap

Oversized jacket

Image Source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram

The actress has worn a golden shimmery short dress over a black pullover and paired it with knee length boots

Shimmery party look

Video Source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram

The actress looks gorgeous in a black jacket with denims and cute fur detail boots that she paired with white frames

All packed in black 

Video Source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram

The Baaghi 3 fame looks simply fabulous in a purple plain sweater and denims as she enjoyed her train journey

Solid color sweater

Video Source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram

The actress looks comfy yet chic in a white fuzzy sweatshirt and beige joggers as she takes mirror video

Fuzzy sweatshirt

Video Source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram

Ankita Lokhande is acing winter fashion as she paired a blue woven dress with a long fuzzy overcoat and ankle shoes

Knit dress with overcoat 

Image Source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram

Pavitra Rishta actress is ready to party in this bright orange sweater top with white distressed denims

Tangerine love

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here