Ankita Lokhande’s winter diaries
pinkvilla
Arushi Srivastava
FASHION
JAN 19, 2023
Video Source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram
The actress is seen enjoying the snowy weather wearing a blue puffer jacket with denims and boots
Blue puffer jacket
Video Source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain replicated the iconic train scene from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in loose pants and sweatshirt
Comfy sweatpants
Video Source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram
Pavitra Rishta actress looks stylish and snug in an oversized white puffer jacket, paired with a knit cap
Oversized jacket
Image Source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram
The actress has worn a golden shimmery short dress over a black pullover and paired it with knee length boots
Shimmery party look
Video Source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram
The actress looks gorgeous in a black jacket with denims and cute fur detail boots that she paired with white frames
All packed in black
Video Source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram
The Baaghi 3 fame looks simply fabulous in a purple plain sweater and denims as she enjoyed her train journey
Solid color sweater
Video Source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram
The actress looks comfy yet chic in a white fuzzy sweatshirt and beige joggers as she takes mirror video
Fuzzy sweatshirt
Video Source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram
Ankita Lokhande is acing winter fashion as she paired a blue woven dress with a long fuzzy overcoat and ankle shoes
Knit dress with overcoat
Image Source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram
Pavitra Rishta actress is ready to party in this bright orange sweater top with white distressed denims
Tangerine love
