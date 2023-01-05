Heading 3

Ankita to Rubina:
Actress in Chandbalis

Arushi Srivastava

JAN 5, 2023

FASHION

Image source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram

Actress has sported pearl work chandbali with a gorgeous black silk saree

Ankita Lokhande 

Video source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram

Udaariyaan actress has sported a beautiful chandbali with a bright blue bandini print suit

Priyanka Choudhary 

Image source- Shivangi Joshi Instagram

The actress looks ravishing in a shimmery peach lehenga which she has paired with big chandbalis

Shivangi Joshi 

Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Bigg Boss 14 fame wore beautiful chandbalis with a designer suit for a dinner party

Rubina Dilaik 

Image source- Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

Jasmin Bhasin took our breath away with gorgeous peach kurta set which she paired with layered chandbali

Jasmin Bhasin 

Image source- Nia Sharma Instagram

The actress looks fashionable in a blue kurta set paired with stonework chandbali

Nia Sharma 

Image source- Shweta Tiwari Instagram

The telly star looks simple yet charming in a bright green kurta set paired with golden small chandbali

Shweta Tiwari 

Image source- Devoleena Bhattacharjee Instagram

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress added floral charm to her look with kurta set and pearl work chandbalis

Devoleena Bhattacharjee 

Image source- Shraddha Arya Instagram

The actress looks elegant in a white and golden work saree accessorized with golden chandbali

Shraddha Arya 

