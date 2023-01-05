Ankita to Rubina:
Actress in Chandbalis
JAN 5, 2023
Image source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram
Actress has sported pearl work chandbali with a gorgeous black silk saree
Ankita Lokhande
Video source- Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
Udaariyaan actress has sported a beautiful chandbali with a bright blue bandini print suit
Priyanka Choudhary
Image source- Shivangi Joshi Instagram
The actress looks ravishing in a shimmery peach lehenga which she has paired with big chandbalis
Shivangi Joshi
Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Bigg Boss 14 fame wore beautiful chandbalis with a designer suit for a dinner party
Rubina Dilaik
Image source- Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
Jasmin Bhasin took our breath away with gorgeous peach kurta set which she paired with layered chandbali
Jasmin Bhasin
Image source- Nia Sharma Instagram
The actress looks fashionable in a blue kurta set paired with stonework chandbali
Nia Sharma
Image source- Shweta Tiwari Instagram
The telly star looks simple yet charming in a bright green kurta set paired with golden small chandbali
Shweta Tiwari
Image source- Devoleena Bhattacharjee Instagram
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress added floral charm to her look with kurta set and pearl work chandbalis
Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Image source- Shraddha Arya Instagram
The actress looks elegant in a white and golden work saree accessorized with golden chandbali
Shraddha Arya
