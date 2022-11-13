Anne Hathaway's best style moments
pinkvilla
Surabhi Redkar
Nov 13, 2022
FASHION
Image: Getty Images
Anne Hathaway has shown us that there's nothing like too much sparkle and this look sported by her in a glittery gold dress is proof of that
Image: Getty Images
Anne Hathaway chose the perfect outfit to flaunt her baby bump back when she was pregnant in this adorable pink outfit
Image: Getty Images
There's no one who could have pulled off this gorgeous Versace dress like Anne Hathaway did and silver is yet another colour that she rocks beautifully like others
Slaying in Silver
Image: Getty Images
There's nothing more dramatic than flowy gowns and in this Valentino dress, Anne Hathaway looked like an absolute diva as she attended an event
Image: Getty Images
Anne Hathaway may have proven that she's the perfect Princess with Princess Diaries but with this look she showed us she could be an even better Barbie
Image: Getty Images
Anne Hathaway left her fans dancing with joy as she recreated an iconic The Devil Wears Prada look for her appearance at a recent fashion show
Image: Getty Images
Anne Hathaway recently made a stunning appearance at the premiere of Armageddon Time as she rocked a silver, pearl-beaded dress by Valentino
Image: Getty Images
Anne Hathaway made heads turn with her glam Gucci minidress look at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2022 as she posed for the paparazzi
Image: Getty Images
Anne Hathaway was a vision in white as she made her Cannes Film Festival debut in a custom white Armani Privé gown
Image: Getty Images
Anne Hathaway rocked the red carpet in a stunning powder blue cutout dress at the premiere of WeCrashed and it's one of her most stylish looks
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.