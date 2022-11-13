Heading 3

Anne Hathaway's best style moments

Surabhi Redkar

Nov 13, 2022

Image: Getty Images

Anne Hathaway has shown us that there's nothing like too much sparkle and this look sported by her in a glittery gold dress is proof of that

Glittery Glamour

Image: Getty Images

Anne Hathaway chose the perfect outfit to flaunt her baby bump back when she was pregnant in this adorable pink outfit

Maternity Style

Image: Getty Images

There's no one who could have pulled off this gorgeous Versace dress like Anne Hathaway did and silver is yet another colour that she rocks beautifully like others

Slaying in Silver

Image: Getty Images

There's nothing more dramatic than flowy gowns and in this Valentino dress, Anne Hathaway looked like an absolute diva as she attended an event

Flowy Gowns

Image: Getty Images

Anne Hathaway may have proven that she's the perfect Princess with Princess Diaries but with this look she showed us she could be an even better Barbie

 Barbie Pink 

Image: Getty Images

Anne Hathaway left her fans dancing with joy as she recreated an iconic The Devil Wears Prada look for her appearance at a recent fashion show

The Devil Wears Prada

Image: Getty Images

Anne Hathaway recently made a stunning appearance at the premiere of Armageddon Time as she rocked a silver, pearl-beaded dress by Valentino

Beaded Dress

Image: Getty Images

Anne Hathaway made heads turn with her glam Gucci minidress look at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2022 as she posed for the paparazzi

Glam Look

Image: Getty Images

Anne Hathaway was a vision in white as she made her Cannes Film Festival debut in a custom white Armani Privé gown

Cannes Debut

Image: Getty Images

Anne Hathaway rocked the red carpet in a stunning powder blue cutout dress at the premiere of WeCrashed and it's one of her most stylish looks

Cutout Dress

