Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Shruti Mehta 

Fashion

JULY 19, 2023

Anu Emmanuel’s girl-next-door style 

Image: Anu Emmanuel’s Instagram 

The action hero Biju debutante looks tantalizing in this ribbed nude dress with white heels. Her diamond earrings are eye-catching 

 Naughty nude 

Image: Anu Emmanuel’s Instagram 

The Majnu actress looks like a breath of fresh air in this one-shoulder blue dress. Wavy hair and pink lips wrap up her look 

Blue burn 

Image: Anu Emmanuel’s Instagram 

Floral fun

The Oxygen protagonist looks casual yet classy in this red top with floral prints and jeans shorts. Center-parted hair and beige heels complete her look 

Image: Anu Emmanuel’s Instagram 

Emmanuel looks adorable in this chic black dress as she stares at some mouthwatering delicacies 

Black bliss 

Image: Anu Emmanuel’s Instagram 

Simplicity at its best! The Thupparivaalan artist looks alluring in this blue dress with puffed sleeves

Dazzling dress

Image: Anu Emmanuel’s Instagram 

The Agnyaathavaasi heroine has captured the attention of her fans in this floral green crop top and white ribbed pants 

 Green grace

Image: Anu Emmanuel’s Instagram 

The Naa Peru Surya star is swaying hearts in this sheer pastel yellow top with matching pants. Brown smoky eyes and pink lips complete her look 

Yellow glow 

Image: Anu Emmanuel’s Instagram 

The Shailaja Reddy Alludu enchantress is oozing warmth and comfort in this yellow Anarkali with a diya in her hand 

Ethnic elegance 

Image: Anu Emmanuel’s Instagram 

The Geetha Govindam fame has put the heat to shame in this orange dress. The plunging neckline is the highlight 

Orange ooze 

Image: Anu Emmanuel’s Instagram 

The Alludu Adhurs actress looks ready for a casual day out in this cropped white shirt and skinny jeans 

Cool casuals 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here