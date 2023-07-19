pinkvilla
Anu Emmanuel’s girl-next-door style
The action hero Biju debutante looks tantalizing in this ribbed nude dress with white heels. Her diamond earrings are eye-catching
Naughty nude
The Majnu actress looks like a breath of fresh air in this one-shoulder blue dress. Wavy hair and pink lips wrap up her look
Blue burn
Floral fun
The Oxygen protagonist looks casual yet classy in this red top with floral prints and jeans shorts. Center-parted hair and beige heels complete her look
Emmanuel looks adorable in this chic black dress as she stares at some mouthwatering delicacies
Black bliss
Simplicity at its best! The Thupparivaalan artist looks alluring in this blue dress with puffed sleeves
Dazzling dress
The Agnyaathavaasi heroine has captured the attention of her fans in this floral green crop top and white ribbed pants
Green grace
The Naa Peru Surya star is swaying hearts in this sheer pastel yellow top with matching pants. Brown smoky eyes and pink lips complete her look
Yellow glow
The Shailaja Reddy Alludu enchantress is oozing warmth and comfort in this yellow Anarkali with a diya in her hand
Ethnic elegance
The Geetha Govindam fame has put the heat to shame in this orange dress. The plunging neckline is the highlight
Orange ooze
The Alludu Adhurs actress looks ready for a casual day out in this cropped white shirt and skinny jeans
Cool casuals
