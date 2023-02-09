FEB 09, 2023
Anupama Parameswaran rocking long curls
Southern beauty Anupama Parameswaran never fails to mesmerize her fans with her glowing skin and naturally curly hair
Long black natural curls
Image: Anupama Parameswaran Instagram
Image: Anupama Parameswaran Instagram
The actress looks comfortably chic in a brown high-neck top with her curly hair left open
Let it breath
Party ready
The stunner cannot contain her happiness as she poses in a ponytail in this beautiful picture
Image: Anupama Parameswaran Instagram
Love for ponytails
Image: Anupama Parameswaran Instagram
Just divide your hair into two sections, and roll it up into buns, securing them with rubber bands
The Happy-go-lucky me
A top knot bun will go perfectly well with your casual everyday attires
Image: Anupama Parameswaran Instagram
Bun updo
Anupama Parameswaran makes for a regal beauty in this red saree, heavy jewelry, and a bun
Image: Anupama Parameswaran Instagram
The Traditional juda
Take a look at this picture of the diva looking ravishing in a comfy and casual avatar with a high bun
Image: Anupama Parameswaran Instagram
Keeping it candid
Here is another picture of the star channeling her inner dancer with a high updo
Image: Anupama Parameswaran Instagram
Dancing in an updo
Anupama Parameswaran opted to complete her ethnic look in a white saree with a low ponytail accesorised with a gajra
Image: Anupama Parameswaran Instagram
The festive mood
The actress also gave us cues on how to rock a braid with curly hair in this photograph
Image: Anupama Parameswaran Instagram
The braided avatar
