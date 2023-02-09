FEB 09, 2023

Heading 3

Anupama Parameswaran rocking long curls

Southern beauty Anupama Parameswaran never fails to mesmerize her fans with her glowing skin and naturally curly hair

Long black natural curls

Image: Anupama Parameswaran Instagram

Image: Anupama Parameswaran Instagram

The actress looks comfortably chic in a brown high-neck top with her curly hair left open

Let it breath

The stunner cannot contain her happiness as she poses in a ponytail in this beautiful picture

Image: Anupama Parameswaran Instagram

Love for ponytails

Image: Anupama Parameswaran Instagram

Just divide your hair into two sections, and roll it up into buns, securing them with rubber bands

The Happy-go-lucky me

A top knot bun will go perfectly well with your casual everyday attires

Image: Anupama Parameswaran Instagram

Bun updo

Anupama Parameswaran makes for a regal beauty in this red saree, heavy jewelry, and a bun

Image: Anupama Parameswaran Instagram

The Traditional juda

Take a look at this picture of the diva looking ravishing in a comfy and casual avatar with a high bun

Image: Anupama Parameswaran Instagram

Keeping it candid

Here is another picture of the star channeling her inner dancer with a high updo

Image: Anupama Parameswaran Instagram

Dancing in an updo

Anupama Parameswaran opted to complete her ethnic look in a white saree with a low ponytail accesorised with a gajra

Image: Anupama Parameswaran Instagram

The festive mood

The actress also gave us cues on how to rock a braid with curly hair in this photograph

Image: Anupama Parameswaran Instagram

The braided avatar

