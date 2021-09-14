sept 14, 2021

Anupama Parameswaran’s best ethnic looks

Anupama Parameswaran no doubt has a beautiful face that suits ethnic outfits very well

From elegant and simple kurta sets to OTT glamorous sarees, she slays it all in ultimate style

She looked like a true diva in this contrasting yellow and blue silk saree and complimenting glam makeup

Anupama totally floored us with her no-makeup look in a simple black saree

She celebrated Holi in a white salwar suit teamed with a bright yellow dupatta looking everything fun and fab!

Her ravishing look in this traditional Tamil Nadu style Pattu saree that she styled up with gold earrings, tiny black bindi and her curly hair in middle-parted style, has our hearts

Anupama’s ethnic looks are all things simple, comfy and beautiful

In a chrome yellow cotton saree teamed with a red three-fourth sleeve blouse, even her casual look had an enchanting vibe

Her offbeat look in a white saree styled up with tribal accessories and double-side braided hairdo, Anupama was unrecognisably stunning

Statement choker necklaces and nude lips are her signature style whenever she dolls up in a vibrant silk saree

She draped her violet silk saree with a red crop top in a contemporary style and glammed up with statement jewellery and flawless makeup
Click Here

For more
 fashion updates,
 follow Pinkvilla