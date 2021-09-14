sept 14, 2021
Anupama Parameswaran’s best ethnic looks
Anupama Parameswaran no doubt has a beautiful face that suits ethnic outfits very well
From elegant and simple kurta sets to OTT glamorous sarees, she slays it all in ultimate style
She looked like a true diva in this contrasting yellow and blue silk saree and complimenting glam makeup
Anupama totally floored us with her no-makeup look in a simple black saree
She celebrated Holi in a white salwar suit teamed with a bright yellow dupatta looking everything fun and fab!
Her ravishing look in this traditional Tamil Nadu style Pattu saree that she styled up with gold earrings, tiny black bindi and her curly hair in middle-parted style, has our hearts
Anupama’s ethnic looks are all things simple, comfy and beautiful
In a chrome yellow cotton saree teamed with a red three-fourth sleeve blouse, even her casual look had an enchanting vibe
Her offbeat look in a white saree styled up with tribal accessories and double-side braided hairdo, Anupama was unrecognisably stunning
Statement choker necklaces and nude lips are her signature style whenever she dolls up in a vibrant silk saree
She draped her violet silk saree with a red crop top in a contemporary style and glammed up with statement jewellery and flawless makeup
