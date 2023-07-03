pinkvilla
Shruti Mehta
Fashion
JUly 03, 2023
Anupama Parameswaran’s ethnic style
Image: Anupama Parameswaran’s Instagram
The Premam debutante is a sight to behold in this white saree with blue floral detailing paired with a black blouse
White & Blue
The James & Alice fame looks sizzling in this red and yellow abstract saree with a black lace blouse. A messy bun and her radiant smile complete the look
Abstract allure
Image: Anupama Parameswaran’s Instagram
Image: Anupama Parameswaran’s Instagram
The Kodi actress looks like a breath of fresh air in this yellow saree teamed up with a green blouse with gold work. On-point accessories are noteworthy
Ethnic elegance
Image: Anupama Parameswaran’s Instagram
Floral finesse
The Tej I Love You protagonist looks adorable in this black lehenga with a floral blouse. The pearl choker is the highlight
Image: Anupama Parameswaran’s Instagram
The Hello Guru Prema Kosame enchantress looks dazzling in this all-red ensemble. The organza saree flaunts her figure well
Red rush
Image: Anupama Parameswaran’s Instagram
The Thalli Pogathey heroine is oozing warmth and comfort in this grey saree teamed with a mustard-yellow blouse. The oxidized choker is eye-catching
Grey glam
Image: Anupama Parameswaran’s Instagram
The Rowdy Boys star has captured the attention of her fans in this blue saree paired with a matching blouse
Blushing Blue
Image: Anupama Parameswaran’s Instagram
The Shatamanam Bhavati diva has put the heat to shame in this black organza saree with gold stripes
Black burn
Image: Anupama Parameswaran’s Instagram
Parameswaran looks enchanting in this yellow saree with intricate detailing! A braided bun and bright pink earrings elevate her look
Yellow glow
Image: Anupama Parameswaran’s Instagram
The Rakshasudu artist looks swoon-worthy in this white saree with pearl and gold accessories. The Gajra in her hair looks refreshing
White whirl
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.