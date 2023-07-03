Heading 3

Anupama Parameswaran’s ethnic style 

Image: Anupama Parameswaran’s Instagram 
 

The Premam debutante is a sight to behold in this white saree with blue floral detailing paired with a black blouse 

White & Blue


The James & Alice fame looks sizzling in this red and yellow abstract saree with a black lace blouse. A messy bun and her radiant smile complete the look 

Abstract allure 

Image: Anupama Parameswaran’s Instagram 

Image: Anupama Parameswaran’s Instagram 

The Kodi actress looks like a breath of fresh air in this yellow saree teamed up with a green blouse with gold work. On-point accessories are noteworthy 

Ethnic elegance 

Image: Anupama Parameswaran’s Instagram 

 Floral finesse 

The Tej I Love You protagonist looks adorable in this black lehenga with a floral blouse. The pearl choker is the highlight 

Image: Anupama Parameswaran’s Instagram 

The Hello Guru Prema Kosame enchantress looks dazzling in this all-red ensemble. The organza saree flaunts her figure well 

Red rush 

Image: Anupama Parameswaran’s Instagram 

The Thalli Pogathey heroine is oozing warmth and comfort in this grey saree teamed with a mustard-yellow blouse. The oxidized choker is eye-catching 

 Grey glam 

Image: Anupama Parameswaran’s Instagram 

The Rowdy Boys star has captured the attention of her fans in this blue saree paired with a matching blouse

Blushing Blue

Image: Anupama Parameswaran’s Instagram 

The Shatamanam Bhavati diva has put the heat to shame in this black organza saree with gold stripes 

Black burn 

Image: Anupama Parameswaran’s Instagram 

Parameswaran looks enchanting in this yellow saree with intricate detailing! A braided bun and bright pink earrings elevate her look 

Yellow glow 

Image: Anupama Parameswaran’s Instagram 

The Rakshasudu artist looks swoon-worthy in this white saree with pearl and gold accessories. The Gajra in her hair looks refreshing 

White whirl 

