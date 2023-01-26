JAN 26, 2023
Anupama Parameswaran's saree looks
Image: Anupama Parameswaran Instagram
South actress Anupama Parameswaran is known for her impeccable ethnic wardrobe. Here are a few times the diva flaunted her love for a saree.
Love for six-yards
Image: Anupama Parameswaran Instagram
Take a look at the star oozing charm in a gray Pochampally handloom saree with yellow border.
Pochampally handloom saree
Image: Anupama Parameswaran Instagram
Doesn't she look like a perfect Indian beauty in this white saree with sleeveless blouse for Onam 2022.
The perfect Indian beauty
Anupama Parameswaran carried a white handloom saree with a black blouse with perfection.
Image: Anupama Parameswaran Instagram
Love for handloom
Image: Anupama Parameswaran Instagram
The Kartikeya 2 star opted to wear a blue saree with silver patchwork and stylish mettle jewelry.
Floating in the Blue!
The Premam actress made for a pretty picture in a black georgette saree with a floral print and elegant jewelry.
Bold in black
Image: Anupama Parameswaran Instagram
Take a look at the picture of the star posing in a pink silk saree with self-print and a designer purple blouse.
Image: Anupama Parameswaran Instagram
The new age diva
Anupama Parameswaran looks exquisite in this dark blue saree with an orange border, and red blouse.
Image: Anupama Parameswaran Instagram
Love for silk
The 18 Pages star gave us another cue on how to nail a saree look with a yellow number, paired with a red blouse.
Image: Anupama Parameswaran Instagram
A smoldering diva
Anupama Parameswaran shared another gem from her ethnic wardrobe with this beige silk saree with a green border and blouse.
Image: Anupama Parameswaran Instagram
Sa sa sareeeeee
