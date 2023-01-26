Heading 3

JAN 26, 2023

Anupama Parameswaran's saree looks

Image: Anupama Parameswaran Instagram

South actress Anupama Parameswaran is known for her impeccable ethnic wardrobe. Here are a few times the diva flaunted her love for a saree.

Love for six-yards

Image: Anupama Parameswaran Instagram

Take a look at the star oozing charm in a gray Pochampally handloom saree with yellow border.

Pochampally handloom saree 

Image: Anupama Parameswaran Instagram

Doesn't she look like a perfect Indian beauty in this white saree with sleeveless blouse for Onam 2022.

The perfect Indian beauty

Anupama Parameswaran carried a white handloom saree with a black blouse with perfection.

Image: Anupama Parameswaran Instagram

Love for handloom

Image: Anupama Parameswaran Instagram

The Kartikeya 2 star opted to wear a blue saree with silver patchwork and stylish mettle jewelry.

Floating in the Blue!

The Premam actress made for a pretty picture in a black georgette saree with a floral print and elegant jewelry.

Bold in black

Image: Anupama Parameswaran Instagram

Take a look at the picture of the star posing in a pink silk saree with self-print and a designer purple blouse.

Image: Anupama Parameswaran Instagram

The new age diva

Anupama Parameswaran looks exquisite in this dark blue saree with an orange border, and red blouse.

Image: Anupama Parameswaran Instagram

Love for silk

The 18 Pages star gave us another cue on how to nail a saree look with a yellow number, paired with a red blouse.

Image: Anupama Parameswaran Instagram

A smoldering diva

Anupama Parameswaran shared another gem from her ethnic wardrobe with this beige silk saree with a green border and blouse.

Image: Anupama Parameswaran Instagram

Sa sa sareeeeee

