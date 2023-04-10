Anusha Dandekar’s glam looks
pinkvilla
Pakhi Jain
Fashion
APRIL 10, 2023
Image- Anusha Dandekar’s Instagram
Anusha Dandekar is a popular television host, actress and fashionista known for her glam fashion style
Glam fashion
Image- Anusha Dandekar’s Instagram
She has a unique fashion sense that blends edgy and chic styles effortlessly
Chic style
Image- Anusha Dandekar’s Instagram
Anusha's fashion choices often feature bold and vibrant colours, patterns and textures
Bold and beautiful
Image- Anusha Dandekar’s Instagram
Travel closet
She loves travelling and her travel closet is unique and stunning, giving us different ideas for styling
Image- Anusha Dandekar’s Instagram
Anusha is often spotted wearing high heels or ankle boots to complete her stylish looks
Shoe-lover
Image- Anusha Dandekar’s Instagram
She is known to experiment with different fabrics and silhouettes, from figure-hugging dresses to flowy bohemian tops
Silhouettes
Image- Anusha Dandekar’s Instagram
Anusha's makeup game is always on point, often featuring nude makeup
Nude makeup
Image- Anusha Dandekar’s Instagram
She is a fan of accessories such as hats, belts and scarves to add an extra touch of glam to her outfits
Extra touch
Image- Anusha Dandekar’s Instagram
Anusha's fashion style is a mix of Indian and Western influences, which makes her look unique and versatile
Versatile
Image- Anusha Dandekar’s Instagram
Her glamorous fashion style has inspired many women to step out of their comfort zones and experiment with their personal style
Experimental
