Anusha Dandekar’s glam looks

Pakhi Jain

APRIL 10, 2023

Image- Anusha Dandekar’s Instagram

Anusha Dandekar is a popular television host, actress and fashionista known for her glam fashion style

Glam fashion

Image- Anusha Dandekar’s Instagram

She has a unique fashion sense that blends edgy and chic styles effortlessly

Chic style

Image- Anusha Dandekar’s Instagram

Anusha's fashion choices often feature bold and vibrant colours, patterns and textures

Bold and beautiful 

Image- Anusha Dandekar’s Instagram

Travel closet

She loves travelling and her travel closet is unique and stunning, giving us different ideas for styling

Image- Anusha Dandekar’s Instagram

Anusha is often spotted wearing high heels or ankle boots to complete her stylish looks

Shoe-lover

Image- Anusha Dandekar’s Instagram

She is known to experiment with different fabrics and silhouettes, from figure-hugging dresses to flowy bohemian tops

Silhouettes

Image- Anusha Dandekar’s Instagram

Anusha's makeup game is always on point, often featuring nude makeup

Nude makeup

Image- Anusha Dandekar’s Instagram

She is a fan of accessories such as hats, belts and scarves to add an extra touch of glam to her outfits

Extra touch

Image- Anusha Dandekar’s Instagram

Anusha's fashion style is a mix of Indian and Western influences, which makes her look unique and versatile

Versatile 

Image- Anusha Dandekar’s Instagram

Her glamorous fashion style has inspired many women to step out of their comfort zones and experiment with their personal style

Experimental 

