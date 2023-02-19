Heading 3

Anushka-Alia: Divas In Dramatic Shoulder

                  pinkvilla 

Arpita Sarkar 

Fashion

FEB 19, 2023

Image: Pinkvilla

Alia Bhatt looks like a diva in this red tulle ensemble with dramatic shoulder 

Alia Bhatt

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram 

Priyanka Chopra showcased a stand-out look in a Robert Wun dove gown featuring a dramatic, white ruffles over a black body-hugging gown

Priyanka Chopra

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram 

Sonam Kapoor wore a structured gown featuring a dramatic silk satin cape with exaggerated sleeves

Sonam Kapoor

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika Padukone made heads turn in this orange gown with a one-shoulder dramatic draped detail 

Deepika Padukone 

Image: Pinkvilla

Anushka Sharma dazzles in metallic gold dress with a plunging neckline and exaggerated padded dramatic shoulder

Anushka Sharma 

Image: Pinkvilla 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a look-at-me appearance in a shimmery sculpted pink gown featuring a dramatic flair

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 

Image: Pinkvilla 

Shilpa Shetty looks like a glam queen in this green dramatic one-shoulder outfit 

Shilpa Shetty

Image: Pinkvilla

Bhumi Pednekar turned up the heat in a thigh-high slit gown with a dramatic shoulder 

Bhumi Pednekar

Image: Pinkvilla 

Malaika Arora looks gorgeous in neon green outfit with dramatic sleeves 

Malaika Arora

