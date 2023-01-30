Anushka-Sara:
Divas in sweatshirts
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi opted for a crop metallic sweatshirt
Janhvi Kapoor
Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She looks pretty in this pink sweatshirt
Sara Ali Khan
Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka styled her oversized pink sweatshirt with blue denims
Anushka Sharma
Source: Athiya Shetty Instagram
Athiya picked a cropped red and black sweatshirt
Athiya Shetty
Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti looks radiant in this red sweatshirt
Kriti Sanon
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina made a strong case for printed sweatshirts
Katrina Kaif
Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka stunned in a black sweatshirt which she teamed up with a fur jacket
Priyanka Chopra
Source: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Khushi's beige sweatshirt is all things cool
Khushi Kapoor
Source: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya's black high-neck sweatshirt looks chic and classy
Ananya Panday
