Anushka-Sara:
Divas in sweatshirts

JAN 30, 2023

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi opted for a crop metallic sweatshirt

Janhvi Kapoor

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She looks pretty in this pink sweatshirt 

Sara Ali Khan

Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka styled her oversized pink sweatshirt with blue denims

Anushka Sharma

Source: Athiya Shetty Instagram

Athiya picked a cropped red and black sweatshirt

Athiya Shetty

Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti looks radiant in this red sweatshirt

Kriti Sanon

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina made a strong case for printed sweatshirts

Katrina Kaif

Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka stunned in a black sweatshirt which she teamed up with a fur jacket

Priyanka Chopra

Source: Khushi Kapoor Instagram 

Khushi's beige sweatshirt is all things cool

Khushi Kapoor

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya's black high-neck sweatshirt looks chic and classy

Ananya Panday

