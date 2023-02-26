Heading 3

Anushka Sen’s fabulous kurta sets

Arushi Srivastava

Fashion

FEB 26, 2023

Source- Anushka Sen Instagram

Anushka Sen looks like a ray of sunshine in this yellow chikankari kurta set

Pretty in chikankari 

Source- Anushka Sen Instagram

Anuskha Sen is truly a mesmerising sight in white embroidery work sharara set

Dreamy look

Source- Anushka Sen Instagram

Ace Rajasthani prints like a pro in a flared kurta set with dupatta the Anushka way

Lovely Rajasthani prints

Source- Anushka Sen Instagram

Take a look at the gorgeous look of Anuskha Sen wearing a blue printed kurta set

Ikkat print kurta set

Source- Anushka Sen Instagram

Anushka Sen’s beige silk kurta with a black dupatta is a perfect pick for the festive season

Elegant in beige

Source- Anushka Sen Instagram

Get ready for the festive event, wearing the gorgeous green gota work kurta set

Gorgeous in gota work

Source- Anushka Sen Instagram

Walk in style wearing the pretty traditional prints and dual shade kurta set

Charming in kurta set 

Source- Anushka Sen Instagram

Anushka Sen has got us the perfect office wear look with the stripes and print kurta set

Fashionista in stripes

Source- Anushka Sen Instagram

Get showered with compliments as you wear the mirror work kurta set with a floral dupatta

Mirror work kurta set

