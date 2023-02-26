Anushka Sen’s fabulous kurta sets
Arushi Srivastava
Fashion
FEB 26, 2023
Source- Anushka Sen Instagram
Anushka Sen looks like a ray of sunshine in this yellow chikankari kurta set
Pretty in chikankari
Source- Anushka Sen Instagram
Anuskha Sen is truly a mesmerising sight in white embroidery work sharara set
Dreamy look
Source- Anushka Sen Instagram
Ace Rajasthani prints like a pro in a flared kurta set with dupatta the Anushka way
Lovely Rajasthani prints
Source- Anushka Sen Instagram
Take a look at the gorgeous look of Anuskha Sen wearing a blue printed kurta set
Ikkat print kurta set
Source- Anushka Sen Instagram
Anushka Sen’s beige silk kurta with a black dupatta is a perfect pick for the festive season
Elegant in beige
Source- Anushka Sen Instagram
Get ready for the festive event, wearing the gorgeous green gota work kurta set
Gorgeous in gota work
Source- Anushka Sen Instagram
Walk in style wearing the pretty traditional prints and dual shade kurta set
Charming in kurta set
Source- Anushka Sen Instagram
Anushka Sen has got us the perfect office wear look with the stripes and print kurta set
Fashionista in stripes
Source- Anushka Sen Instagram
Get showered with compliments as you wear the mirror work kurta set with a floral dupatta
Mirror work kurta set
