Heading 3

Anushka Sen's love for denim

                  pinkvilla 

Arushi
Srivastava

FASHION

JAN 24, 2023

Image Source- Anushka Sen Instagram

Anushka Sen looks cool as she sports a white crop top with fringed denim shorts

Fringed shorts

Image Source- Anushka Sen Instagram

The actress has worn the perfect travel friendly outfit which includes a comfy top and white denim shorts

Comfy and chic

Surbhi Chandna’s stylish black outfits

Gurmeet, Debina's mushy moments

Image Source- Anushka Sen Instagram

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame is offering beach vibes in off shoulder floral crop top with shorts

Beachy vibes

Image Source- Anushka Sen Instagram

Anushka looks adorable in a cute pink fitted sweater top paired with white denim jeans

Winter vogue

Image Source- Anushka Sen Instagram

The actress looks fabulous in a plain white crop top ad loose fitting high waist denim pants

High waist denims

Image Source- Anushka Sen Instagram

Jhansi Ki Rani fame is acing the winter fashion with a brown leather jacket and grey high waist denim jeans

Ready to parrtaayyy

Image Source- Anushka Sen Instagram

The actress looks very cute and nerdy as she wore crop sweater and denims with black frame glasses

Geeky look

Image Source- Anushka Sen Instagram

Anushka Sen has donned the gen Z look with designer crop and washed denim high waist shorts

Faded shorts

Image Source- Anushka Sen Instagram

Anushka looks simply adorable as she paired a cotton tshirt with denim joggers and mickey mouse hairband for her trip

Denim joggers

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here