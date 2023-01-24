Anushka Sen's love for denim
pinkvilla
Arushi
Srivastava
FASHION
JAN 24, 2023
Image Source- Anushka Sen Instagram
Anushka Sen looks cool as she sports a white crop top with fringed denim shorts
Fringed shorts
Image Source- Anushka Sen Instagram
The actress has worn the perfect travel friendly outfit which includes a comfy top and white denim shorts
Comfy and chic
Surbhi Chandna’s stylish black outfits
Gurmeet, Debina's mushy moments
Image Source- Anushka Sen Instagram
Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame is offering beach vibes in off shoulder floral crop top with shorts
Beachy vibes
Image Source- Anushka Sen Instagram
Anushka looks adorable in a cute pink fitted sweater top paired with white denim jeans
Winter vogue
Image Source- Anushka Sen Instagram
The actress looks fabulous in a plain white crop top ad loose fitting high waist denim pants
High waist denims
Image Source- Anushka Sen Instagram
Jhansi Ki Rani fame is acing the winter fashion with a brown leather jacket and grey high waist denim jeans
Ready to parrtaayyy
Image Source- Anushka Sen Instagram
The actress looks very cute and nerdy as she wore crop sweater and denims with black frame glasses
Geeky look
Image Source- Anushka Sen Instagram
Anushka Sen has donned the gen Z look with designer crop and washed denim high waist shorts
Faded shorts
Image Source- Anushka Sen Instagram
Anushka looks simply adorable as she paired a cotton tshirt with denim joggers and mickey mouse hairband for her trip
Denim joggers
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.