Anushka Sharma June 30, 2021
comfort pieces
If there’s one actress who has been acing the comfy look in a host of cool loungewear pieces, it has to be Anushka Sharma!
Be it on international waters or close to home, she has taken the comfort wear a notch higher. Her cream and red Gucci sweatshirt and grey sweatpants are proof enough!
Just like the rest of us, Anushka loves to indulge in a photography session at home once in a while. Her choice of outfit? Ripped denim and a sporty bomber jacket
And she also loves to dress up in ethnic attire too. She had picked out a lovely lavender salwar kurta set for another jovial session
But you will find her getting in the fuss-free yoga pants and a basic tee when it comes to juggling between her regular life and the life as a mommy!
Even when both Virat and Anushka announced the name of their baby on Instagram, we spotted the latter in basic blue leggings and a hooded peach sweatshirt
The ‘Pari’ actress believes that a free-size polka dot midi dress is the best go-to option for lounging in at home
To enjoy her pregnancy days in comfort, Anushka has opted for a salmon pink overall and a white t-shirt
Throwing it back to her pre-pregnancy days, a pair of washed jeans and a white tee remain a forever classic in her collection of lounge wear
Coffee hour at home? Allow Anushka to show you how to enjoy the cuppa in a pair of cropped black leggings and a grey quick-dry tee
Anushka Sharma’s comfort wear pieces are not only stylish but also easy to recreate with a few staple pieces that we already have in our wardrobe
