sepptember 07, 2021
Anushka Sharma in bodycon dresses
There’s nothing more gorgeous than a sequined bodycon dress and Anushka Sharma shows us how to wear it right!
Anushka then picked out a Swapnil Shinde creation and looked like a million bucks in it!
She looked ravishing in another sequined number with a body-hugging silhouette and strappy sleeves
And this greyish silver Falguni Shane Peacock outfit with feather details hugs her frame in the right places!
For a red carpet event, Sharma had picked out a creamy bodyfit Marmar Halim dress that bore a thigh-high slit to reveal her toned legs
She looks like a vision in this salmon-hued strapless gown featuring ruffle details
Taking the less glamorous route, she had previously picked out a simple black dress that adorned her sleek frame in all the right ways
To keep things fuss-free, the ‘Pari’ actress wore a blue and white gingham dress with strappy sleeves
She styled her look with a black bodycon dress and a long black shrug to put her fashionable foot forward at the airport
And her black midi dress with a keyhole detailing in the front looked perfect for a party!
