sept 24, 2021

Anushka Sharma in gorgeous sarees

Anushka Sharma has the most elegant and trendy collection of sarees

She donned this georgette saree with a hazar-buti black blouse that’s a winning choice for a reception party

The Jab Harry Met Sejal starlet completely stole our heart in this beige minimal yet elegant look. Her Kundan necklace added oomph to her glorious style

She attended the 34th Anniversary Priyadarshini Academy Global Awards looking regal in a sheer green silk saree

Anushka set major goals for all the brides-to-be with her choice of Sabyasachi Banarasi saree that looked ethereal

The Dil Dhadakne Do actress looked pretty in a ravishing pink saree

This sheer green Sabyasachi saree was everything lit with sequins which she styled with a satin silk sleeveless blouse

Her traditional look in this green Raw Mango mint green saree with gold prints and a red blouse stole our hearts

The diva looked absolutely stunning wearing this beige coloured Raw Mango sheer chiffon saree

Anushka's red saree is an absolute winner for special traditional occasions

For more fashion updates, follow Pinkvilla
Click Here