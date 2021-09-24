sept 24, 2021
Anushka Sharma in gorgeous sarees
Anushka Sharma has the most elegant and trendy collection of sarees
She donned this georgette saree with a hazar-buti black blouse that’s a winning choice for a reception party
The Jab Harry Met Sejal starlet completely stole our heart in this beige minimal yet elegant look. Her Kundan necklace added oomph to her glorious style
She attended the 34th Anniversary Priyadarshini Academy Global Awards looking regal in a sheer green silk saree
Anushka set major goals for all the brides-to-be with her choice of Sabyasachi Banarasi saree that looked ethereal
The Dil Dhadakne Do actress looked pretty in a ravishing pink saree
This sheer green Sabyasachi saree was everything lit with sequins which she styled with a satin silk sleeveless blouse
Her traditional look in this green Raw Mango mint green saree with gold prints and a red blouse stole our hearts
The diva looked absolutely stunning wearing this beige coloured Raw Mango sheer chiffon saree
Anushka's red saree is an absolute winner for special traditional occasions
For more fashion updates, follow Pinkvilla