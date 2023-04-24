Anushka Sharma in beautiful dresses
APRIL 24, 2023
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka Sharma brought the right amount of glam in a chic yellow dress with an open back tie-up detailing
Glam Queen
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
She left us gasping at her stunning look in a purple Toni Maticevski ensemble
Stunner
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
She looked ravishing in a statement-making black dress with a cut-out around the midriff
Turning Heads
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
She channels her inner diva in a mini white dress with dramatic puff sleeves
Diva In White
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress looks fabulous in a Marmar Halim dress featuring puff sleeves
Gorgeous
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka looked stunning in a pretty black dress with full sleeves
Adorable
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Her snazzy look in this frill-and-feather dress is simply flawless
Snazzy Gal
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
She took the unconventional route in a Swapnil Shinde dress with dramatic sleeves
Unconventional Choices
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
She upped the ante in a form-fitting black gown with statement details
statement
Image: Allia Al Rufai Instagram
This greyish silver Falguni Shane Peacock outfit with feather details looked perfect on her
Diva
