Anushka Sharma in stunning black outfits
mar 28, 2023
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
The PK actress redefined glam in a stunning all-black two-piece from the shelves of designer Toni Maticevski
Glamorous
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
She looks stunning in a statement-making black dress with a cut-out around the midriff
Stunner
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
On Fleek
Her all-black look featuring a pair of satin pants and a close-neck black top is on point
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
She dialled up the drama in a form-fitting black gown with statement ruffle details
Style Statement
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
She looks adorable in a pretty black dress with puffy full sleeves
Adorable
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Her gorgeous look in a black tulle gown with a corseted bodice is flawless
Diva Vibes
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
She rocks an easy maternity style in a strapless black monokini
Maternity Style
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka upped the style quotient in a head-to-toe black outfit featuring a long blazer with cut-out sleeves
Style Quotient
Image: Pinkvilla
Her all-black look featuring a cropped denim jacket and comfy black pants was too perfect for the runway!
Airport Look
Image: Pinkvilla
The diva kept things chic and stylish in a bodycon midi black dress
Chic
