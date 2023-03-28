Heading 3

Anushka Sharma in stunning black outfits

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

mar 28, 2023

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

The PK actress redefined glam in a stunning all-black two-piece from the shelves of designer Toni Maticevski

Glamorous

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

She looks stunning in a statement-making black dress with a cut-out around the midriff

Stunner

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

On Fleek

Her all-black look featuring a pair of satin pants and a close-neck black top is on point

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

She dialled up the drama in a form-fitting black gown with statement ruffle details

Style Statement

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

She looks adorable in a pretty black dress with puffy full sleeves

Adorable

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Her gorgeous look in a black tulle gown with a corseted bodice is flawless

Diva Vibes

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

She rocks an easy maternity style in a strapless black monokini

Maternity Style

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka upped the style quotient in a head-to-toe black outfit featuring a long blazer with cut-out sleeves

Style Quotient

Image: Pinkvilla

Her all-black look featuring a cropped denim jacket and comfy black pants was too perfect for the runway! 

Airport Look

Image: Pinkvilla

The diva kept things chic and stylish in a bodycon midi black dress

Chic

