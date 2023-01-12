Anushka Sharma in white outfits
Neenaz Akhtar
JAN 12, 2023
FASHION
Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram
A fan of everything white, Anushka is often seen rocking a simple white t-shirt with so much ease
Simplicity At Its Best
Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Sometimes with black pants and sometimes with brown tie-dye joggers
Easy To Go
Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram
In parks and gardens, she is seen making a chic case for white puffer jackets and white tee teamed with denim pants
Casual Style
Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Once in a while, she prefers to up the ante in a mini white dress with dramatic puff sleeves.
Diva In White
Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka likes to opt for dramatic white dresses too and this frill-and-feather ensemble is proof
Dramatic Much
Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram
The diva can pull off ravishing off-shoulder white gowns with utmost confidence
White Delight
Source: Pinkvilla
She does not hesitate in wearing unconventional outfits like this high-low white blouse and skinny white jeans
Unconventional Style
Source: Pinkvilla
Her airport looks often feature a mix of black and white like this outfit here
B&W Airport Look
Source: Pinkvilla
Anushka also loves to swear by breezy white kurtas and matching trousers at the airport
Breezy Outfits
Source: Pinkvilla
The PK actress redefines elegance in a simple head-to-toe white kurta set
Elegant
