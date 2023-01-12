Heading 3

Anushka Sharma in white outfits

Neenaz Akhtar

JAN 12, 2023

FASHION

Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram

A fan of everything white, Anushka is often seen rocking a simple white t-shirt with so much ease

Simplicity At Its Best

Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Sometimes with black pants and sometimes with brown tie-dye joggers

Easy To Go

Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram

In parks and gardens, she is seen making a chic case for white puffer jackets and white tee teamed with denim pants

Casual Style

Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Once in a while, she prefers to up the ante in a mini white dress with dramatic puff sleeves.

Diva In White 

Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka likes to opt for dramatic white dresses too and this frill-and-feather ensemble is proof

Dramatic Much

Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram

The diva can pull off ravishing off-shoulder white gowns with utmost confidence

White Delight 

Source: Pinkvilla

She does not hesitate in wearing unconventional outfits like this high-low white blouse and skinny white jeans

Unconventional Style

Source: Pinkvilla

Her airport looks often feature a mix of black and white like this outfit here

B&W Airport Look

Source: Pinkvilla

Anushka also loves to swear by breezy white kurtas and matching trousers at the airport

Breezy Outfits

Source: Pinkvilla

The PK actress redefines elegance in a simple head-to-toe white kurta set

Elegant 

