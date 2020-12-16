Anushka Sharma Loves Black & White December 16, 2020
Anushka is a vision in this iridescent white sequin bodycon dress that bore a plunging neckline
She looks dreamy in this creamy white Marmar Halim number. A pair of golden pumps and hoop earrings completed her look
The Pari actress made a statement in this bespoke white power shoulder dress. Pure love!
Anushka looked gorgeous in this risque Aadnevik gown in white. Beachy waves and nude lipstick rounded up her look
She exuded boss-lady vibes in this dramatic black pantsuit. Anushka kept her look fuss-free sans accessories
Anushka kept her look comfortable yet edgy in this all-black three-piece
Sharma looks resplendent in this one-shoulder outfit. A flattering silhouette and fringes added A dramatic flair
We think she is the queen of chic style. This white Jacquemus shirt serves evidence!
Anushka dialled up the drama in this black mermaid-fit gown. Dangling earrings and sleek hair enhanced the look
Surely, Anushka has set some major style goals in all variants of white and black. And we can never get enough of that!
