loves her white outfits!
Anushka Sharma JULY 27, 2021
In a recent series of slideshows shared by Anushka Sharma on her social media handle, we find her rocking a white bomber jacket, a matching tee and basic jeans
During her pregnancy days, Anushka kept things fun and playful in a salmon-hued dungaree and a white top inside it
And before her maternity days began, she usually preferred to keep things jazzy and shimmery in a sequin white bodyfit dress
Her white puff-sleeve jacquard dress remains one of our favourite picks of all time!
For the Elle Awards in 2019, Anushka turned up the drama in a pristine white off-shoulder gown that came with a sexy thigh-high slit
And for one of the promotional looks of ‘Zero’, she took the shiny metallic route by wearing a stylish ALIGNE shirt with high-waisted silver bottoms
Sharma also likes to give a twist to the classic white shirt. Throwback to this time when she wore a white shirt featuring an extra long back panel with ripped pants
Her oversized long white tee and frayed jeans make the perfect pair to spend a regular outing day in!
In the traditional arena, the ‘Harry Met Sejal’ actress is a fan of the classic anarkali set that she wears during festivities
And we think white is the perfect colour that brings out the most pristine side of her!
