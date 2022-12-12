Anushka Sharma
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Sunin’
The Chakda Xpress actress soaked up the bright sunny rays in a white tee paired with a knitted green sweater
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
For a smart-casual look, she wore a basic white knot tee with black denim and kajal
Looking lovely
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Her look was chic and stylish, with blue wide-leg jeans, a t-shirt, and a cropped purple sweatshirt
Playdate
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
She looked so cute and adorable as she smiled for the camera in a purple jogger, sneakers, and a white t-shirt
Cutie alert
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
She looked stunningly stylish in her beige co-ord set of a top and shorts, paired with sunglasses and strappy brown sandals
Beige babe
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
For her seaside outing, the actress chose an eye-catching orange bikini, pairing it with a stylish hat and a matching cover-up
Rustic brown
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka basked in the warm sunshine while rocking a stunning mint green knitted sweater. She accessorized the look with denim and a pair of chic hoop earrings
Everything mint
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Turn a simple shirt and jeans combo into a style statement like Anushka Sharma! Add a printed blazer and a sling bag for a fabulously fashionable look
Purple haze
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka's style choice of the day is a simple yet classic look: a white t-shirt, denim shorts, and white sneakers
Basic white
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
The actress looked super stylish in a pink oversized sweatshirt, blue distressed jeans, and crisp white sneakers
Pretty prints
