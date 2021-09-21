sept 21, 2021
Katrina Kaif looks fab in floral dresses
Always the one to put her best fashion foot forward, Anushka Sharma looks chic in this all-black ensemble that she has worn with a pair of white sneakers
Anushka’s promo looks are also about black casuals with black sneakers
Her luxe two-pieces set such as these full-length trousers and a rolled-up sleeve shirt are a treat to sore eyes!
Even at the red carpet, Anushka likes to deck up in an all-black outfit and leave us in awe of her impeccable style!
Sometimes she likes to layer up her all-black airport look with a black camouflage jacket
Her three-piece black outfits mostly include a cropped top, cropped denim jacket and black pants
Adding some drama to the power dressing, the ‘PK’ actress styles her all-black velvet coordinates with a sleek black blazer
Not only LBDs, Anushka can also rock a black midi dress like it’s nobody’s business!
In black skinny fit bottoms and a ruffled black blouse, Sharma likes to keep her look as graceful and modish as ever!
Every now and then, she adds some shimmer and shine to her black outfits for a glamorous look
And we don’t think there's anyone who has looked this pretty in all-black ensemble!
For more updates on Anushka Sharma and fashion, follow Pinkvilla