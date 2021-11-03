nov 3, 2021
Anushka Sharma’s best casual looks
Anushka is seen posing in a funky blush pink Drew House sweatshirt paired with her favourite jeans!
Her jeans are definitely an inseparable piece of clothing and the new mommy styles them with every outfit
Anushka Sharma is all smiles in her white top layered with a white jacket and blue distressed jeans. She completed the look with a Louis Vuitton bag
Cool moms wear cool mom jeans and then prance around in the streets of London. We love Anushka’s olive green cardigan and classic white sneakers
Anushka’s outfit features a sink-in cream sweatshirt paired with loose beige joggers. She completed the look with Gucci sliders and socks to keep her feet warm
Her at-home outfit featured comfy black leggings paired with a boxy black crop top. The highlight of the outfit however was her accessory of choice - a burp cloth!
Anushka introduced her little girl to the world with husband, Virat Kohi. She was seen wearing a baby pink sweatshirt teamed with blue leggings
Anushka gave major maternity goals as she was seen dressed in cream-coloured rib-knit number that was styled with a T-shirt to the side
Giving maternity goals yet again, Anushka was seen enjoying her time under the sun in peach-coloured overalls and a white T-shirt that made for just the perfect pregnancy wear
Living in yoga pants is not a new thing and Anushka Sharma has been a fan for a while now. She was seen enjoying the beautiful sunset from her home in her workout attire
