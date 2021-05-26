May 26, 2021
Anushka Sharma’s Easy Vacation Looks
Anushka Sharma’s vacation looks are clearly a representation of the girl she is at heart, that is bubbly, cheerful and elegant!
As much as she loves exploring new destinations or even revisiting the older ones, Anushka also loves to keep her wardrobe game on point
Her sartorial choices include a host of colourful bikinis in different makes and cuts. Here, she is seen donning one with a small cut-out detail
And then she has opted for an orange bikini with white and lilac stripes on it. With hoop earrings and shades, she has ensured that her accessory game is on point!
During one of her outings with hubby Virat Kohli, she is seen wearing a midi printed dress and white sneakers
Anushka Sharma is one happy girl on the streets of Brussels! She has kept things simple in a pair of black trousers cropped right above the ankle, a denim jacket and white sneakers
For another easy and casual look, she has paired her white jeans with a black crop top, a denim jacket and a pair of black sneakers
On her day out in the countryside, the ‘Pari’ actress has kept things cool in a pair of black ripped jeans and black round-neck shirt
Enjoying a sunny day in a simple blue slip dress, a beach straw hat and sunglasses, Anushka ensures her style game is on point!
Strolling happily out and about in Budapest, the actress has opted for a pair of leather tights, a black shirt, a windcheater and a black puffer jacket for an all-black avatar
