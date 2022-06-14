Heading 3
Anushka Sharma’s easy vacation style
Neenaz Akhtar
JUNE 14, 2022
FASHION
Image: Anushka Sharma instagram
An orange monokini and a matching cover-up accessorised with a straw beach hat have served as the best beach vacay outfit combo for Anushka Sharma and here’s proof!
Love For Monokinis
Image: Anushka Sharma instagram
Easy and casual, her effortless off-duty style in a full-sleeve cropped shirt and blue denim pants is perfect for a sunny day!
Casual Day Out
Image: Anushka Sharma instagram
To make the most out of the countryside, she chose to keep things simple in light blue joggers and a white crew-neck tee
Simple Yet Beautiful
Image: Anushka Sharma instagram
Nothing screams pool-side vacation more than a swimsuit! And Anushka’s neon monokini is a great way to enjoy a beach day out
Neon Love
Image: Anushka Sharma instagram
Even this bright-hued bikini set that she wore with minimal accessories is another case in point!
Bright & Beautiful
Image: Anushka Sharma instagram
Street-style but make it vacay chic! The Sanju actress looked uber-chic in relaxed denim jeans, a white top, and a printed biker jacket
Street-style Chic
Image: Anushka Sharma instagram
Everything about her casual look in the park, from her sweatshirt to jeans, screams comfort and we are all hearts for it!
Casual Park Style
Image: Anushka Sharma instagram
She looks her prettiest self in these light blue distressed jeans, a solid white tee, and a white jacket
Pretty As Always
Image: Anushka Sharma instagram
Her cosy yet easy winter style featuring a puffer jacket, a pair of tights, a woollen beanie, and some ugg is perfect to enjoy a freezing day out!
Cosy Winter Look
Image: Anushka Sharma instagram
She looked adorable as she posed candidly in a long black dress with three-fourth ruffle sleeves
Adorable Much
