Anushka Sharma’s easy vacation style

Neenaz Akhtar

JUNE 14, 2022

FASHION

Image: Anushka Sharma instagram

An orange monokini and a matching cover-up accessorised with a straw beach hat have served as the best beach vacay outfit combo for Anushka Sharma and here’s proof!

Love For Monokinis

Image: Anushka Sharma instagram

Easy and casual, her effortless off-duty style in a full-sleeve cropped shirt and blue denim pants is perfect for a sunny day!

Casual Day Out

Image: Anushka Sharma instagram

To make the most out of the countryside, she chose to keep things simple in light blue joggers and a white crew-neck tee

Simple Yet Beautiful 

Image: Anushka Sharma instagram

Nothing screams pool-side vacation more than a swimsuit! And Anushka’s neon monokini is a great way to enjoy a beach day out

Neon Love 

Image: Anushka Sharma instagram

Even this bright-hued bikini set that she wore with minimal accessories is another case in point!

Bright & Beautiful

Image: Anushka Sharma instagram

Street-style but make it vacay chic! The Sanju actress looked uber-chic in relaxed denim jeans, a white top, and a printed biker jacket

Street-style Chic

Image: Anushka Sharma instagram

Everything about her casual look in the park, from her sweatshirt to jeans, screams comfort and we are all hearts for it!

Casual Park Style 

Image: Anushka Sharma instagram

She looks her prettiest self in these light blue distressed jeans, a solid white tee, and a white jacket

Pretty As Always

Image: Anushka Sharma instagram

Her cosy yet easy winter style featuring a puffer jacket, a pair of tights, a woollen beanie, and some ugg is perfect to enjoy a freezing day out!

Cosy Winter Look

Image: Anushka Sharma instagram 

She looked adorable as she posed candidly in a long black dress with three-fourth ruffle sleeves

Adorable Much

