sept 23, 2021
Anushka Sharma’s favourite ripped jeans
One of the few actresses to happily opt for ripped jeans, Anushka Sharma shows us all the cool ways in which she can rock her favourite denim!
For a weekend outing, Anushka took the classic route in a pair of loose ripped jeans, a relaxed white T-shirt and a white bomber jacket
And for a day out in the city, she chose to wear her moderately distressed jeans with a floral satin shirt and a pair of round sunglasses
Whenever she’s flying out of the city, Sharma likes to team her heavily distressed jeans with a satin camisole and a cut-sleeve shrug
Layering remains an integral part of her airport looks, especially when she has put on her favourite ripped pair
But once in a while, she likes to wear her frayed jeans with just a cropped Tommy Hilfiger tee and a baseball cap
And whenever she wants to slip into her comfort zone, an oversized boyfriend t-shirt remains her go-to pick
Black skinny fit jeans with frayed knees also remain a classic in her wardrobe and she usually prefers to wear them with a crew-neck tee
While posing for the paps in the city, Anushka takes the bold route in a pair of skinny fit white ripped jeans and a statement-making white blouse
Be it with a graphic printed top or a snug-fit blouse, the diva has mastered the art of styling her favourite ripped jeans in some of the best ways possible!
