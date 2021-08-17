august 17, 2021

Anushka Sharma’s London style diaries 

Anushka is seen posing at the stadium wearing a rather expensive and stylish oversized Balenciaga shirt paired with ankle-length jeans

She is seen enjoying her fresh haircut after dealing with postpartum hair fall, in a mustard coat layered over a white T-shirt

A quick breakfast with bae in your most casual wear, in the little free time he gets, is definitely much more special than any lavish date

Looks like baby Vamika loves to look at the birds and the clear sky while wrapped in the arms of mommy. We are in awe of Anushka’s casual picnic style

Vamika’s shoe game is already on point just like her mommy, Anushka Sharma

Cool moms wear cool mom jeans and then prance around in the streets of London. We love Anushka’s olive green cardigan and classic white sneakers

Anushka Sharma is all smiles in her white top layered with a white jacket and blue distressed jeans. She completed the look with a Louis Vuitton bag

The cool mommy also made double dates a stylish affair with Vamika playing the perfect seventh wheel

Her jeans have definitely been an inseparable piece of clothing the whole time she has been in London

Anushka seems to be enjoying the cool London weather in a Gucci sweatshirt, sweatpants and Gucci sandals

Seems like Anushka loves to goof around in London. She is seen posing in a funky blush pink Drew House sweatshirt paired with her favourite jeans!

