august 17, 2021
Anushka Sharma’s London style diaries
Anushka is seen posing at the stadium wearing a rather expensive and stylish oversized Balenciaga shirt paired with ankle-length jeans
She is seen enjoying her fresh haircut after dealing with postpartum hair fall, in a mustard coat layered over a white T-shirt
A quick breakfast with bae in your most casual wear, in the little free time he gets, is definitely much more special than any lavish date
Looks like baby Vamika loves to look at the birds and the clear sky while wrapped in the arms of mommy. We are in awe of Anushka’s casual picnic style
Vamika’s shoe game is already on point just like her mommy, Anushka Sharma
Cool moms wear cool mom jeans and then prance around in the streets of London. We love Anushka’s olive green cardigan and classic white sneakers
Anushka Sharma is all smiles in her white top layered with a white jacket and blue distressed jeans. She completed the look with a Louis Vuitton bag
The cool mommy also made double dates a stylish affair with Vamika playing the perfect seventh wheel
Her jeans have definitely been an inseparable piece of clothing the whole time she has been in London
Anushka seems to be enjoying the cool London weather in a Gucci sweatshirt, sweatpants and Gucci sandals
Seems like Anushka loves to goof around in London. She is seen posing in a funky blush pink Drew House sweatshirt paired with her favourite jeans!
