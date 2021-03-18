Anushka Sharma’s love
March 18, 2021
Not a lot of people are a fan of denim but when it comes to Anushka Sharma, she clearly can’t get enough of it!
The new mommy made us envious of her post-baby body in a denim on denim look as she visited her doctor
This obsession with denim is not a recent one, she has always been keen on trying out new silhouettes and styles
A denim shirt is her favourite piece of off-duty clothing
The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress also has an enviable collection of denim jackets
She owns jean jackets in a variety of styles and always manages to bring something new to the table
Not just jackets but her collection of trendy jeans can easily give any millennial a fashion complex!
Denim on denim is tricky to pull off but you can always count on Anushka to take things to the next level
