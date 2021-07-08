Anushka Sharma’s jewellery collection July 08, 2021
Minimal earrings
The ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ star has without any doubt slayed minimal jewellery. Even in her casuals, she could be seen rocking minimal earrings
Anushka has a very funky and trendy sense of style which can clearly be seen through her neck-piece collection
Statement neck-pieces
Our ‘Sejal’ is a typical desi girl who looks the prettiest in ethnic wear. And if there is one thing, this desi girl is perfect at, it is wearing traditional jewellery
Traditional jewellery
For many, hoops might be old-fashioned and no longer trendy, but for Anushka, it might just be her fortè. If there’s one person who can still pull any fad off, it’s her
Classic hoops
Who doesn’t love a good ol’ pair of silver and oxidised jewellery. Be it pairing them up with traditional ethnic wear, fusion wear or western fits, Anushka can do it all
Silver jewellery
Anushka’s boldness clearly shines through her choice of accessories. Some of her pieces are exceptionally creative and iconic
Funky pieces
The queen of chokers, she can nail it all, be it a vintage heavily studded choker or a delicate lace choker
Chokers
There is hardly any accessory which Anushka hasn’t experimented with, bracelets are one of them and not surprisingly enough something she can pull off really well
Chic bracelets
