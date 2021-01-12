Anushka Sharma’s maternity style January 12, 2021
This polka dot dress was her choice of outfit for the pregnancy announcement!
The actress often showed off her growing bump in bodycon dresses
She made sure to ditch the boring maternity outfits for trendy ones
Instead of hiding her bump, she embraced it in all it’s glory!
She even wore swimsuits and showed off what a ‘hot mama’ she’ll be!
Sharma also made sure her desi attires were on point!
She definitely made the most of her pregnancy glow in shades that suit her the best!
Easy yet effortless, her style was a class apart from all the boring maternity wardrobe we’re used to seeing
Trendy outfits and easy silhouettes were sure her best friend!
Sneakers were undoubtedly by her side during the whole pregnancy
She has clearly set the bar high for maternity wear and it’s time to take cues from her wardrobe!
