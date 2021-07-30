Anushka Sharma’s short and fresh hairdos July 30, 2021
Anushka Sharma’s latest chic look is all about smiles, good vibes, and a trendy haircut. This shoulder cut hairstyle is simply effortless!
Her middle-part short hair is not only fresh but easy to style with any kind of casual outfit
The mother-of-one kept her style minimal by opting for a short slick open hairdo
For a fuss-free look, Anushka prefers to style her hair into a blunt bob
A classic bob that she usually wears in a straight and sleek fashion always manages to steal the show
Sharma also likes to add some volume to her short sleek hair by opting for some inward folds
Anushka’s medium one length hairdo is perfect for a polished look as compared to the short messy hair
To spruce things up, she wore her bob cut in a clean middle part and tousled the end of the tresses into casual waves
Anushka's side-parted curly bob is making us long for a shorter summer hairdo!
There’s no better way to style the short hair in a rolled fashion and then tie it up with a bow for a retro touch!
