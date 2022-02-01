Fashion
Joyce Joyson
AUTHOR
FEB 01, 2022
Anushka Sharma’s stylish capsule wardrobe
Heading 3
Shirt and jeans combo
Anushka Sharma has got that knack to shake things up and can make even the most basic pieces look desirable like this pink shirt teamed with blue denims
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
A white tee, comfy pale blue pants clubbed with a jacket and sneakers sums up her effortless style in a frame
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Casual-chic
Again, the actress styles her old faithful crew neck white tee with tie-dye sweatpants and looks uber-chic
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Cool style
Black hued outfits are classic for a reason cause they never disappoint! Case in point this black sweatshirt is paired with matching comfy bottoms
Video: Pinkvilla
All-black look
Denim-on denim is a classic combination that can just never die! Anushka wore a loose-fitted shirt that went perfectly with her skinny jeans
Forever fashion
Image: Viral Bhayani
The stunner is also a fan of blazers and here she gives it a street-style spin by opting for a floral number, paired with a white tee and ripped jeans
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Street style
The PK actress has a closet filled with functional separates, this time she made a cheerful addition by wearing a pink hoodie with a smiley print and distressed jeans
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Pretty in pink
Anushka was seen arriving at the airport in a black crop top and matching baggy jeans, styled with a cropped jacket that bore a cut-out at the elbows
Video: Pinkvilla
Monochrome mania
White tee and loose ripped jeans are just the never-go-out-of-style pair and Anushka gives it a minimal touch by layering it with a white bomber jacket
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
White bomber jacket
The actress happily posed wearing a Gucci oversized hoodie over grey joggers and slides
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Off-duty style
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Sara & Ibrahim Ali Khan’s snow escape