Fashion

Joyce Joyson

AUTHOR

FEB 01, 2022

Anushka Sharma’s stylish capsule wardrobe

Shirt and jeans combo

Anushka Sharma has got that knack to shake things up and can make even the most basic pieces look desirable like this pink shirt teamed with blue denims

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

A white tee, comfy pale blue pants clubbed with a jacket and sneakers sums up her effortless style in a frame

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Casual-chic

Again, the actress styles her old faithful crew neck white tee with tie-dye sweatpants and looks uber-chic

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Cool style

Black hued outfits are classic for a reason cause they never disappoint! Case in point this black sweatshirt is paired with matching comfy bottoms

Video: Pinkvilla

All-black look

Denim-on denim is a classic combination that can just never die! Anushka wore a loose-fitted shirt that went perfectly with her skinny jeans

Forever fashion

Image: Viral Bhayani

The stunner is also a fan of blazers and here she gives it a street-style spin by opting for a floral number, paired with a white tee and ripped jeans

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Street style

The PK actress has a closet filled with functional separates, this time she made a cheerful addition by wearing a pink hoodie with a smiley print and distressed jeans

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Pretty in pink

Anushka was seen arriving at the airport in a black crop top and matching baggy jeans, styled with a cropped jacket that bore a cut-out at the elbows

Video: Pinkvilla

Monochrome mania

White tee and loose ripped jeans are just the never-go-out-of-style pair and Anushka gives it a minimal touch by layering it with a white bomber jacket

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

White bomber jacket

The actress happily posed wearing a Gucci oversized hoodie over grey joggers and slides

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Off-duty style

