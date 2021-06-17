Anushka Sharma in Sabyasachi outfits June 17, 2021
For her wedding to Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma looked radiant in a blush pink Sabyasachi lehenga
Post that, for her wedding reception in Delhi, she slipped into a bold red saree also created by the designer
Post that, Anushka relied on sabyasachi’s creations for all her desi looks. We love this simple black outfit she sported for a promotional look
For another event, she looked drop-dead gorgeous in a neutral-tone saree with a heavy border and heavy accessories
For her first karwachauth celebration, Anushka picked out a simple floral red saree by the designer as she posed beside Virat who kept it subtle in black
Anushka opted for a pastel green floral saree by the designer and styled it with heavy earrings
For her next Karwachauth, Sharma opted for an elegant yellow and white striped number by Sabyasachi while Virat played it simple in black
For a Diwali bash, the actor picked out a colourful creation by the designer with heavy jewellery to accessorise!
For Nick and Priyanka’s wedding reception, Anushka Sharma was one of the best-dressed guests in a sparkly emerald Sabya saree
Not just elegant drapes, she’s also sported kurtas and suits by the designer. This bright purple number is case in point
For more on Anushka Sharma, Sabyasachi and fashion, follow Pinkvilla