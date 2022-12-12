Heading 3

 Anushka Sharma
 Sans makeup

Akriti
Anand

Dec 12, 2022

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Hello Sunshine

Anushka takes a selfie in which her blemish-free skin is very clearly visible

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

The actress is proudly showing her fine lines

Fine lines

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka has always believed in keeping skin free from makeup as much as possible

Coffee in peace

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

The actress looks pretty in simple casual attire as she sits and relaxes

Sunny smile

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

She has glass-like skin that is glowing even without makeup

Glow

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

The actress doesn’t believe in standards of beauty

Aging unapologetically

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Her smile and no-makeup look are the total winner

Winner

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

On vacation, she loves to be by herself and ditches shades

Mirror

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

The glow is natural after sweating out in the gym

Post workout

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

She always has a good amount of diet for that natural glow

Healthy eating

