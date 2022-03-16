Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
MAR 16, 2022
Heading 3
Anushka Sharma in white outfits
Adorable
Image: Anushka Sharma instagram
A fan of everything white, Anushka Sharma looked adorable in this picture wearing a simple white oversized tee
Her sunkissed looks in a white tee and tie-dye jogger pants also make a strong case for white outfits
Image: Anushka Sharma instagram
Sunkissed
She has a white outfit for every season and this knitted sweater serves as proof
Image: Anushka Sharma instagram
Cosy Winter Look
The actress prefers to keep her look casual and easy in a white tee, a white jacket, and her favourite ripped denim pants
Image: Anushka Sharma instagram
Casual Style
Once in a while, she likes to dial up the drama in a white mini dress with dramatic puff sleeves
Diva In White
Image: Anushka Sharma instagram
She looks ravishing in this off-shoulder white gown with a sexy thigh-high slit!
Glamorous Vibes
Image: Anushka Sharma instagram
Anushka served us with yet another jaw-dropping look as she posed in a pristine white dress decorated with frills and feathers
Image: Anushka Sharma instagram
Like A Vision
Her elegant look in a head-to-toe white desi ensemble has our heart!
Elegance Redefined
Image: Pinkvilla
She looked jet-set ready in a white round-neck tee, a cropped white denim jacket, and relaxed black trousers
Airport Look
Image: Pinkvilla
Laid-back and supercool, her look in a white oversized tee and ripped denim jeans is on point!
Cool Girl Vibes
Image: Pinkvilla
