Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

MAR 16, 2022

Anushka Sharma in white outfits

Adorable

Image: Anushka Sharma instagram

A fan of everything white, Anushka Sharma looked adorable in this picture wearing a simple white oversized tee

Her sunkissed looks in a white tee and tie-dye jogger pants also make a strong case for white outfits

Image: Anushka Sharma instagram

Sunkissed

She has a white outfit for every season and this knitted sweater serves as proof

Image: Anushka Sharma instagram

Cosy Winter Look

The actress prefers to keep her look casual and easy in a white tee, a white jacket, and her favourite ripped denim pants

Image: Anushka Sharma instagram

Casual Style

Once in a while, she likes to dial up the drama in a white mini dress with dramatic puff sleeves

Diva In White

Image: Anushka Sharma instagram

She looks ravishing in this off-shoulder white gown with a sexy thigh-high slit!

Glamorous Vibes

Image: Anushka Sharma instagram

Anushka served us with yet another jaw-dropping look as she posed in a pristine white dress decorated with frills and feathers

Image: Anushka Sharma instagram

Like A Vision

Her elegant look in a head-to-toe white desi ensemble has our heart!

Elegance Redefined

Image: Pinkvilla

She looked jet-set ready in a white round-neck tee, a cropped white denim jacket, and relaxed black trousers

Airport Look

Image: Pinkvilla

Laid-back and supercool, her look in a white oversized tee and ripped denim jeans is on point!

Cool Girl Vibes

Image: Pinkvilla

