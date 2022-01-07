Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

Jan 07, 2022

Anushka Sharma's adorable off-duty looks

New Year Ready

To ring in the New Year with cricketer beau Virat Kohli, Anushka posed happily in an off-shoulder black and white striped dress by Zimmermann

Image: Virat Kohli instagram

Sunkissed

Blessing our feeds with her flawless no-makeup skin, she looked adorable in a black tunic-style dress and her signature short hair

Image: Anushka Sharma instagram

Light-catcher

She crowned herself a 'light catcher' as she soaked up the sun in a casual white tee and tie-dye brown trousers

Image: Anushka Sharma instagram

Cutesy

For another outdoor off-duty look, she kept things fuss-free and cute in a black dress with keyhole details

Image: Anushka Sharma instagram

Pretty In Little Floral Dress

She picked out a little black dress with floral prints and styled it effortlessly with black sandals and short wavy hair

Image: Pinkvilla

Relaxed Look

And her relaxed look by the pool in a fluorescent green ribbed swimsuit has our heart!

Image: Anushka Sharma instagram

Chic Street-style

She picked out a printed biker jacket, blue ripped jeans and a white tee for a chic street-style look

Image: Anushka Sharma instagram

Cheerful Amidst Lush Landscape 

Anushka looked cheerful and happy as she enjoyed the lush landscape in an oversized pink hoodie and her favourite ripped jeans

Image: Anushka Sharma instagram

Pretty As Always

She then kept things casual yet stylish in a white jacket and blue denims

Image: Anushka Sharma instagram

Laid-back Style

She looked bubbly and cute in relaxed-fit grey joggers and a cream-coloured hooded sweatshirt

Image: Anushka Sharma instagram

