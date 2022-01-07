Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
Jan 07, 2022
Anushka Sharma's adorable off-duty looks
New Year Ready
To ring in the New Year with cricketer beau Virat Kohli, Anushka posed happily in an off-shoulder black and white striped dress by Zimmermann
Image: Virat Kohli instagram
Sunkissed
Blessing our feeds with her flawless no-makeup skin, she looked adorable in a black tunic-style dress and her signature short hair
Image: Anushka Sharma instagram
Light-catcher
She crowned herself a 'light catcher' as she soaked up the sun in a casual white tee and tie-dye brown trousers
Image: Anushka Sharma instagram
Cutesy
For another outdoor off-duty look, she kept things fuss-free and cute in a black dress with keyhole details
Image: Anushka Sharma instagram
Pretty In Little Floral Dress
She picked out a little black dress with floral prints and styled it effortlessly with black sandals and short wavy hair
Image: Pinkvilla
Relaxed Look
And her relaxed look by the pool in a fluorescent green ribbed swimsuit has our heart!
Image: Anushka Sharma instagram
Chic Street-style
She picked out a printed biker jacket, blue ripped jeans and a white tee for a chic street-style look
Image: Anushka Sharma instagram
Cheerful Amidst Lush Landscape
Anushka looked cheerful and happy as she enjoyed the lush landscape in an oversized pink hoodie and her favourite ripped jeans
Image: Anushka Sharma instagram
Pretty As Always
She then kept things casual yet stylish in a white jacket and blue denims
Image: Anushka Sharma instagram
Laid-back Style
She looked bubbly and cute in relaxed-fit grey joggers and a cream-coloured hooded sweatshirt
Image: Anushka Sharma instagram
