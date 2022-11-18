Heading 3

 Anushka Sharma’s airport looks

Anushka Sharma looks beautiful in this all-black attire.

Lady in black

Look at Anushka’s tee having cat prints all over that she paired with a pair of denim and a black overcoat.

The pet lover

Anushka Sharma dons a grey sweater tee over black denim and paired it with white sports shoes.

The sporty look

Look at Anushka slay her airport look.

The ripped denim look

Anushka Sharma nails her airport look in this black dress.

The little black dress

Anushka Sharma looks pretty in a pink crop top, black joggers and a black cap.

The cap look

Anushka looks stylish in this ripped denim that she paired with a top and shrug.

Simple yet stylish

Anushka pairs her denim jacket with denim jeans and a black tee.

Lady in blue

Anushka Sharma looks spectacular in this black attire.

The smile queen

The Sultan actress looks beautiful in this casual wear.

The slayer

